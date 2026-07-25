Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky With Heavy Rain In Isolated Places In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Occasional strong winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are also very likely. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Mulund, Powai, Santacruz and Worli, are expected to experience a generally cloudy sky accompanied by heavy rain.

AccuWeather has issued a yellow watch for heavy rainfall, forecasting mostly cloudy conditions with one or two thunderstorms. Breezy weather is expected during the afternoon, with the maximum temperature likely to remain around 31°C.

Occasional rain is forecast during the night, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at approximately 27°C.

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Heavy Rains In Palghar

Heavy rains over the last two days have claimed at least three lives in Palghar district, cutting off several villages and forcing the administration to evacuate 1,155 people. A relief team official described the flood situation as the worst the district has faced in ten years.

As a precautionary measure, 1,155 people from 284 families across Dahanu, Talasari and Palghar talukas were relocated to relief shelters or relatives' homes, with arrangements made for food, drinking water, and medical care, said District Collector and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Dr Indu Rani Jakhar.

As many as 244 persons were rescued from various waterlogged locations across the district in overnight operations. These included 124 from Palghar town, 65 workers stranded at a factory in Talasari, and 25 people trapped at a farmhouse in Gundale.

Several localities remained underwater, with Dahanu and Talasari among the worst-affected areas. The villages of Kirat, Chahade, Nagzari, Kokner, Gundale, and Chinchara in Palghar tehsil, Vadavali-Savane, Vasa, Girgaon, Ghimaniya, Kochai, Sutrakar, and Udhawa in Talasari and Malyan, Dahanu, Bordi, Chikhale, Saravali, Kolvali, Chinchani, Savta, Saye, and Urse in Dahanu were severely affected, officials said.

The three deaths were reported in Dahanu taluka. Jagdish Vasan Machhi (39), a resident of Agwan village and Rupesh Pandurang Dhadga (30), a resident of Ambevadi (Lakhatpada) along with an unidentified man drowned in floodwaters.

Nearly 30 km of roads, 24 cross-drainage structures/causeways and six bridges were damaged in the district with the repair cost estimated at Rs 13.55 crore.

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(with inputs from PTI)

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