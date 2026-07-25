East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch Durand Cup Kolkata Derby?

The Durand Cup returns on Saturday to usher in the 2026-27 domestic football season, with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant renewing their historic rivalry in the tournament opener.

Founded in 1888, the Durand Cup is the oldest football competition in Asia and the third-oldest in the world after England's FA Cup and the Scottish Cup. Over more than a century, it has evolved from a military tournament into one of Indian football's most prestigious competitions.

The 135th edition runs from July 25 to August 23 and features 24 teams divided into six groups of four. The six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will progress to the quarter-finals. This year's competition will be played across six stadiums in five cities, with Kolkata, Shillong, Imphal, Guwahati and Ranchi hosting matches. The field includes Indian Super League clubs, I-League sides, Services teams and Sri Lankan outfit Defenders FC.

NorthEast United FC are the current defending champions of the Durand Cup after beating Kolkata club Diamond Harbour in the final last year.

The spotlight though immediately falls on the Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where the two most successful clubs in Durand Cup history will raise the curtain on the 135th edition. Mohun Bagan head into the tournament as the competition's most decorated side with 17 titles, while East Bengal have lifted the trophy 16 times, adding another layer of significance to one of Indian football's fiercest rivalries.

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Both clubs also begin a new chapter under new head coaches, with Antonio Lopez Habas taking charge of the Red and Gold Brigade and Panagiotis Dilmperis leading the Mariners.

While the rivalry rarely lacks intensity, this edition arrives under unusual circumstances. Several foreign signings from both teams are still unavailable or short of full fitness after joining pre-season late, raising the prospect of largely all-Indian starting XIs. Even so, the contest carries added significance, with the two Kolkata giants sharing Group A alongside CISF Protectors and South United FC. A victory would hand either side an early advantage in the race for a quarter-final berth.

Both clubs have also strengthened their squads ahead of the new campaign. East Bengal have added experienced names such as Boris Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Danish Farooq and Dani Ramirez.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have bolstered their ranks with the signings of Rahul Bheke, Dejan Drazic, Miguel Figueira and Samir Zeljkovic. Not all of the new arrivals are expected to feature prominently in the opener, with overseas recruits still working towards full fitness after arriving late for pre-season, however, supporters will get their first glimpse of how both revamped squads are shaping up under their new coaches.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Match Details

The Durand Cup Group A clash between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. IST.

How To Watch Live Broadcast?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How To Watch Live Broadcast?

Fans can watch the Kolkata Derby live on the Sony LIV app and website.

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