Good News Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains: Modak Sagar Lake Overflows, Boosting City's Water Supply

Modak Sagar Lake began overflowing on Thursday, 23 July 2026, following continuous heavy rainfall in its catchment area. This surge pushed the city's total water stock up by a sharp 7.84 percentage points in a single day. With this development, Modak Sagar has become the fourth reservoir to overflow during the current monsoon season.

ALSO READ: Mumbai, Thane On Orange Alert After Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Red Alert For Palghar: Check Latest Updates

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted on X, "Modak-Sagar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 2:07 AM today. Modak-Sagar Lake is the fourth lake to overflow this season. The full storage capacity of Modak-Sagar Lake is 12,892.5 crore litres (1,28,925 million litres)."

Continuous heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its catchment areas has significantly increased the city's water reserves. In just 24 hours, the total water stock rose by 7.84 percentage points, from 61.90 per cent on 22 July.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department at the Bhandup Complex, the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai now hold 10,09,432 million litres (ML) of water, taking the total storage to 69.74 per cent of the city's live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

Modak Sagar Lake has joined Vihar, Tulsi and Tansa lakes, which had already reached full capacity and started overflowing earlier this season. The development is expected to further strengthen Mumbai's drinking water reserves as the monsoon progresses.

Despite the substantial increase in storage, the current water stock remains below the 86.88 per cent recorded on the corresponding date last year, indicating that sustained rainfall will be necessary to ensure an adequate water supply through the coming months.

Mumbai receives its drinking water from seven reservoirs: Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi, located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. These reservoirs collectively supply water to millions of residents across the city.

ALSO READ: Swine Flu Alert In Nagpur: Cases Rise To 15 In July, One Dead

With 110 mm of fresh rainfall recorded at the Bhandup Complex in the last 24 hours, the season's cumulative total has climbed to 2,116 mm.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.