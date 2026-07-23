Mumbai, Thane On Orange Alert After Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Red Alert For Palghar: Check Latest Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday upgraded its rain warning for Mumbai and Thane from yellow to orange as intense monsoon showers continued across the metropolitan region. Palghar district was placed under a red alert, with extremely heavy rainfall at a few locations and strong winds reaching 60–70 kmph considered very likely.

Heavy rain lashed across Mumbai's Metropolitan regions Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Palghar and adjoining areas over the next few hours. Flash floods were reported along parts of the Mumbai–Valsad stretch, while Dahanu and Talasari faced severe disruption after exceptionally heavy rainfall during the past 48 hours.

Flooding affected several transport routes, bringing rail and road movement in Gholwad and Umbergaon areas to a standstill. With conditions remaining dangerous, the Palghar district administration declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and educational institutions on Thursday, July 23. Mumbai schools, however, remained open as the civic body announced no citywide holiday.

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Mumbai'S forecast is cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain at a few places in the city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds of 50–60 kmph were also likely. The rainfall recorded during the 24 hours ending at 8 am was 31.04 mm in the city, 73.93 mm in the eastern suburbs and 69.14 mm in the western suburbs.

Two high tides were scheduled at 7.28 am and 6.22 pm, measuring 3.22 metres and 3.06 metres respectively. The afternoon low tide was expected at 1.32 pm.

Meanwhile, the BMC said water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs rose to 69.74% following rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday, increasing by 7.84 percentage points in 24 hours. Emergency teams were placed on alert as officials monitored low-lying areas, rivers, drains and transport corridors. Authorities advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas, monitor official alerts and travel only when necessary.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Seven Mumbai Lakes Nears 70%; IMD Issues Orange Alert

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