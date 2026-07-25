Open-Source Tesla, Starship Flight And More: Roundup Of Elon Musk's Latest Announcements

Elon Musk on Saturday made announcements across his business empire on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, social media, space exploration and infrastructure. The announcements include an accelerated roadmap for xAI's Grok chatbot, plans to make Tesla Model S and Model X software open source, and a promise to release and independently audit X's entire codebase. Meanwhile, SpaceX achieved fresh progress with a largely successful Starship test flight. Here are the top six updates:

1. Grok upgrades

Musk says Grok 4.6 is due in two weeks, followed by Grok 4.7 in four weeks. The compressed roadmap comes after Grok 4.5's release, signalling an aggressive upgrade cycle for the AI assistant. However, Musk offered no detailed feature list, benchmarks or calendar dates.

2. Tesla plans to open-source Model S and Model X

Tesla intends to make the design and software behind the Model S and Model X open source, following the approach taken with the original Roadster, Musk said. No timetable, repository or licensing terms have been announced yet.

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3. X promises a fully open codebase

Musk also pledged that every line of code “touching the X system” would become open source next month. If delivered in full, the move would go beyond X's earlier releases of selected recommendation-algorithm code and could give developers visibility into how the platform operates.

4. Independent auditors will examine X's code

The same code will be reviewed by third-party auditors, according to Musk, who argued that trust requires “total transparency”. The details include the auditor, methodology, security safeguards and publication format and these have not yet been disclosed.

5. Starship deploys operational Starlink satellites

SpaceX's first post-IPO Starship test flight, also its 13th overall, launched from South Texas and deployed 20 advanced Starlink satellites before the upper stage completed a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy booster's return was less successful: insufficient engines relit for a controlled landing, sending it into the Gulf of Mexico faster than planned. Nevertheless, the flight improved on the previous test and advanced Starship's role in expanding Starlink, supporting lunar missions and pursuing reusable heavy-lift launches.

6. The Boring Company seeks a valuation jump

Musk's tunnelling venture is reportedly discussing a $4 billion funding round that could value it at about $20 billion. The talks are not final, but the proposed figure would mark a sharp rise from its $5.675 billion valuation in 2022.

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