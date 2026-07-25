AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend News, Key Things To Watch, Earnings Call Schedule

AU Small Finance Bank is set to announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Saturday, July 25, with investors closely watching loan growth, margins, asset quality and the lender's outlook for the rest of the financial year.

Here's everything you need to know about AU Small Finance Bank's Q1 FY27 schedule.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 10, AU Small Finance Bank has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 25, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (subject to limited review by the joint statutory auditors) of the bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The exchange filing did not mention any proposal for a dividend. AU Small Finance Bank last declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share in April 2026.

What To Watch In AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results

Apart from the headline earnings numbers, investors will closely monitor the bank's commentary on credit demand, deposit mobilisation, asset quality and margin outlook.

Net interest income (NII)

Net interest margin (NIM)

Loan growth

Deposit growth

CASA ratio

Gross and net NPAs

Credit cost

Management outlook

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The bank will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. IST on Saturday, July 25, to discuss its Q1 FY27 financial results.

Conference dial-in Primary number

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1549/ +91 22 7115 8379

Local Access Number:

India– 1 800 120 1221

Hong Kong – 800 964 448

Singapore – 80010 12045

UK – 080 8101 1573

USA – 1866 746 2133

AU Small Finance Bank Share Price Performance

Ahead of the earnings announcement, AU Small Finance Bank shares have declined about 3% over the last five trading sessions. The stock is down 1.67% over one month but has gained around 3.9% in six months. It is up 0.96% in 2026 so far and has rallied 36.27% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,090.40 on the NSE on July 6, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 682.15 on September 5, 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In anticipation of the unaudited financial results, the company also informed investors that the trading window for dealing in securities of the bank shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Wednesday, July 1, till Monday, July 27. So, they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the bank till Monday, July 27, 2026.

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 FY26 Results

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 832 crore YoY (Year-On-Year) in Q4, compared to Rs 504 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income increased by 23% to Rs 2,582 crore compared with Rs 2,094 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The gross non-performing assets were recorded at 2.03% sequentially, compared to 2.30% in the December quarter.

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