Vizhinjam International Seaport Crosses 2 Million TEUs In 18 Months, Fastest For Any Indian Port

Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport, developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), has crossed the landmark milestone of handling 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) within just 18 months of commencing operations, becoming the fastest Indian port to achieve the feat.

The port commenced trial operations in July 2024 and was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2025. Vizhinjam crossed the 1 million TEU mark in August 2025, underlining the rapid operational scale-up achieved within a short span of time.

The achievement reinforces Vizhinjam's emergence as a globally competitive deep-water transshipment hub and reflects rising confidence among leading global shipping lines in the port's infrastructure, efficiency and strategic location.

At a time when global shipping routes are increasingly being shaped by geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Vizhinjam's strategic location along the Indian Ocean corridor is emerging as a critical advantage for shipping lines seeking route stability, operational efficiency and faster cargo movement.

Since commencing operations, Vizhinjam has handled over 950 vessels, including 67 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs), each measuring nearly 400 metres in length. The port has also berthed some of the world's most iconic container vessels, including MSC Irina, recognised as the world's largest container ship, and MSC Verona, among the deepest-draft container vessels to call at an Indian port.

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The ability to berth and service next-generation container vessels positions Vizhinjam among a select group of ports globally capable of handling large-scale transshipment traffic with high operational efficiency.

Located just 10 nautical miles from the international east-west shipping route, Vizhinjam offers a significant geographic advantage for global trade movement between Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Its natural deep draft of around 20 metres enables large vessels to dock without extensive capital dredging, improving operational efficiency and reducing turnaround time.

Vizhinjam also offers regular shipping services connecting South Asia, Europe, Africa and South America, enabling faster container movement and strengthening India's position in global maritime trade networks. The port's proximity to key global shipping lanes enables shipping lines to save both transit time and fuel costs, strengthening Vizhinjam's competitiveness as a preferred transshipment destination in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The rapid growth in cargo volumes is expected to play a critical role in reducing India's reliance on foreign ports across Asia for transshipment cargo.

For decades, a substantial share of India's transshipment cargo has been routed through overseas hubs. Vizhinjam's rapid scale-up is now positioning India to retain a larger share of this cargo domestically while strengthening its competitiveness against established transshipment hubs in the IOR.

Vizhinjam's scale-up is therefore strategically significant for India's trade ambitions. As cargo volumes grow, the port is expected to enhance India's cargo retention capabilities, strengthen maritime connectivity and improve the country's competitiveness in global supply chains.

The port's emergence also comes at a time when shipping operators and global economies are increasingly prioritising resilient maritime infrastructure and diversified trade routes amid evolving geopolitical uncertainties across West Asia and key global shipping corridors.

Phase 2 expansion of the port is currently underway with an investment of approximately Rs 16,000 crore and is expected to be completed by 2028. The expansion is expected to significantly enhance the port's container handling capacity and support the commencement of full-scale export-import (EXIM) operations.

APSEZ recently became the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle over 500 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in a single year, reinforcing its position as the country's dominant private sector ports operator.

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