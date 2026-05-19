Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

India Crosses One Billion Image Creation Mark On ChatGPT Images 2.0: Sam Altman

ChatGPT 2.0 was released in India on April 21.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
India Crosses One Billion Image Creation Mark On ChatGPT Images 2.0: Sam Altman
Sam Altman
Photo: NDTV

Picture creation on ChatGPT images in India has crossed the 1 billion mark, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Monday. The milestone for ChatGPT images 2.0 comes in less than a month after its release in India. "ChatGPT Images 2.0 India. Already more than 1 billion images have been created there; awesome to see," Altman posted on social media X.

ChatGPT 2.0 was released in India on April 21.

According to information shared by OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, people use prompts such as Cinematic Portrait Collage, Mini Me World, Underwater Portrait, Anime, Chibi Sticker Pack, Manga Comic Strip, Enhance, Fashion Studio Portrait, etc., to generate images.

"The trend reflects how AI image generation in India is increasingly intersecting with creator culture, fashion, fandoms, and digital identity rather than being limited to traditional productivity use cases. If the first month is any indication, ChatGPT Images 2.0 is giving millions of people in India a new visual language for the internet," OpenAI said.

The first version of ChatGPT Images was rolled out in December 2025.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Want Rs 1 Crore Faster? Here's How EPF + SIP Combo Can Build Long-Term Wealth

Want Rs 1 Crore Faster? Here's How EPF + SIP Combo Can Build Long-Term Wealth

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source