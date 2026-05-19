India Crosses One Billion Image Creation Mark On ChatGPT Images 2.0: Sam Altman

Picture creation on ChatGPT images in India has crossed the 1 billion mark, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Monday. The milestone for ChatGPT images 2.0 comes in less than a month after its release in India. "ChatGPT Images 2.0 India. Already more than 1 billion images have been created there; awesome to see," Altman posted on social media X.

ChatGPT 2.0 was released in India on April 21.

According to information shared by OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, people use prompts such as Cinematic Portrait Collage, Mini Me World, Underwater Portrait, Anime, Chibi Sticker Pack, Manga Comic Strip, Enhance, Fashion Studio Portrait, etc., to generate images.

"The trend reflects how AI image generation in India is increasingly intersecting with creator culture, fashion, fandoms, and digital identity rather than being limited to traditional productivity use cases. If the first month is any indication, ChatGPT Images 2.0 is giving millions of people in India a new visual language for the internet," OpenAI said.

The first version of ChatGPT Images was rolled out in December 2025.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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