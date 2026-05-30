8th Pay Commission: June 15 New Cutoff For Fitment Factor, Other Pleas; Memorandum Submission Deadline Extended

The deadline for submitting employee memoranda has been extended by the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to June 15, 2026, after it was previously extended to May 31, 2026. As official committee consultations continue throughout India, the Commission made it clear that there will be no more extensions.

The 8th Central Pay Commission Online Data Portal must be used for all online submissions. Email, paper, or physical contributions are not accepted.

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"The last date for submission of Memorandum to Eighth Central Pay Commission stands extended to 15.06.2026. This is the final timeline for submission. No further extension shall be granted," read the notification.

"The memorandum should only be submitted on the Commission's website (8cpc.gov.in). Please note that hard copies/physical copies/emails/pdfs of the memorandum may not be considered by the Commission," further read the notice.

Earlier, NC-JCM had requested the Commission to extend the last date for submitting employee demands (memorandums) from April 30 to May 31.

Regional discussions are being held by the commission. Public and stakeholder meetings are planned for June 22–23 in Lucknow, July 6–7 in Bhubaneswar, and July 9–10 in Kolkata.

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The NC-JCM and other employee unions are actively advocating for significant pay increases. The main suggestions are to revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), set a new fitment factor multiplier, and increase the minimum basic wage to ₹69,000.

The final recommendations are anticipated to be completed and implemented between late 2026 and 2027; however, the changed compensation structure is anticipated to be introduced retroactively from January 1, 2026.

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