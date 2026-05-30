'Don't Want To Discriminate': WFI Allows Vinesh Phogat To Compete In 53 Kg Category At Asian Games Trials

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has allowed star wrestler Vinesh Phogat to compete in the women's 53 kg category at the Asian Games selection trials, reversing its earlier decision that had restricted her to the 50 kg division. The federation said the move was taken after reconsideration and reiterated that it “does not want to discriminate” against any athlete in selection matters.

The decision brings an end to weeks of uncertainty over Phogat's participation, both in terms of eligibility and weight category. “We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight. We do not want to discriminate against anyone. She did not inform which category she wants to compete in and still we are letting her,” WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

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Earlier, WFI had limited her entry to the 50 kg category, but now following the weigh-in on Saturday morning, Vinesh Phogat officially locked in her spot in the draw, tipping the scales at 53.9 kg to squeeze within the permissible weight allowance for the 53 kg category trials. Vinesh Phogat made her long-term intentions clear to the gathering media reported the Mint, stating, “I am here for at least two years.”

The Supreme Court did not interfere with the High Court order, allowing Phogat to compete in trials. WFI had objected to her switching from the 50 kg category without prior notice. WFI officials claimed the wrestler had failed to formally intimate the federation about her intention to move up in weight for these crucial trials, a position the governing body ultimately abandoned to accommodate the veteran champion.

The development comes ahead of the Asian Games selection trials, to be held at the K D Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, where top wrestlers will compete for places in the national squad. Her return marks a significant moment following her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, where she was ruled out of her 50 kg gold medal bout for being 100 grams overweight.

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