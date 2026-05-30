BrahMos Missile Deal With Vietnam Is Finalised: Report

Weeks after leaders of the two nations promised to strengthen their economic ties, a top defence official revealed that India has completed an agreement to sell its BrahMos cruise missiles to Vietnam, as per a Bloomberg report.

India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, stated on Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore that New Delhi had achieved the last phases of selling the missiles supported by Russia to both Indonesia and Vietnam.

"I know that it has already been signed with Vietnam, but it was probably not made public," he stated.

"However, it has already been signed."

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India and Russia collaborated to create the BrahMos, which has a minimum firing range of 380 kilometres (186 miles).

Earlier this month, To Lam, the president of Vietnam, met with Narendra Modi, the president of India, in New Delhi and agreed to deepen defence and commercial cooperation.

Singh stated that India has a strong commitment to ASEAN countries without going into any detail on the BrahMos agreements.

Singh revealed these details while he was speaking at Asia's ‌premier ⁠defence forum, the Shangri-La Dialogue, reported Bloomberg.

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The Philippines has already purchased the supersonic cruise missiles from India, which has been increasing its domestic defence production for both domestic and international markets.

According to a source cited by Reuters, a deal with Vietnam might be worth roughly 60 billion rupees ($629 million), including logistical support and training.

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