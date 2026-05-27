Enola Holmes 3 Trailer Out: Millie Bobby Brown Returns With New Mystery In Malta — Check Release Date

The first trailer for Enola Holmes 3 has been released, bringing back Millie Bobby Brown as the clever young detective for another mystery-filled adventure.

The new film takes Enola away from London and into Malta, where she finds herself caught between love, danger and a complicated new case.

Story Moves To Malta

The third film follows Enola as she travels to Malta after her personal life and detective work begin to clash. Along with solving a dangerous case, she also has to deal with questions about her future and her relationship.

The movie promises bigger action scenes, emotional moments and a more grown-up version of Enola.

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Familiar Faces Return

Along with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes, while Helena Bonham Carter is back as Eudoria Holmes. The film also stars Himesh Patel as Dr John Watson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time, the film is directed by Philip Barantini, who takes over from Harry Bradbeer. The script has again been written by Jack Thorne and is based on Nancy Springer's book series.

Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Enola

Speaking to Netflix Tudum about the film, Millie Bobby Brown said Enola is becoming more confident while still trying to figure out what she wants in life.

“What I love about this chapter is that Enola is stepping into a version of herself that feels much more defined but still evolving,” Brown said. “She's built something for herself, which is amazing, but she's also questioning what she wants next.”

Release Date And Streaming Platform

Enola Holmes 3 will release worldwide on Netflix on July 1, 2026.

Netflix has described the new case as Enola's “most tangled and treacherous” investigation so far.

Enola Holmes 3 Trailer

The trailer starts with happy moments between Enola and Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. The two appear ready to take the next step in their relationship, with wedding plans seemingly underway.

But things quickly turn chaotic when a kidnapping interrupts the celebrations. In one action-packed scene, Enola is seen carrying a shotgun while still wearing her wedding dress as she rushes to solve the mystery.

Take A Quick Look At The Trailer Here:

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