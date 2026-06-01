Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains Above $93 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,727.50, compared to Friday's index close of 23,547.75.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,727.50. On Friday, The Nifty 50 closed 359.40 points, or 1.50%, lower at 23,547.75 on Friday. The Sensex ended 1,092.06 points, or 1.44%, down at 74,775.74. Intraday, the Nifty fell as much as 1.8% to 23,484.75 after rising as much as 0.4% to 24,002 earlier. The Sensex declined as much as 1,278 points, or 1.7%, to 74,589.11 after gaining as much as 0.5% to 76,220 earlier.
Meanwhile, Prices rose after Israel ordered troops to move deeper into Lebanon, raising concerns that clashes with Hezbollah could affect the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Brent crude futures rose 2.45% to $93.35 a barrel on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 2.8% to $89.78 per barrel.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed, with South Korea's Kospi up 4.25% at a record high. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.66%, and Shanghai added 0.44%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.14%.
Stock Market Live: Hyundai Motor May Sales Rise 4.1% But Miss Estimates
- Hyundai Motor’s total sales rose 4.1% year-on-year to 61,137 units in May, below the estimate of 64,500 units.
- Domestic sales increased 9.1% year-on-year to 47,837 units.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher In Pre-Open
- The Nifty 50 was up 40.30 points, or 0.17%, at 23,588.05 in pre-open trade.
- The Sensex rose 431.51 points, or 0.58%, to 75,207.25.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Higher Against US Dollar
The rupee strengthened as much as 3 paise to 94.97 against the US dollar in opening trade.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto May Sales Rise 20% To 4.61 Lakh Units
- Bajaj Auto’s total sales rose 20% year-on-year to 4.61 lakh units in May.
- Domestic sales increased 10% to 2.48 lakh units, while exports rose 34% to 2.13 lakh units. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 9% to 2.09 lakh units, and domestic three-wheeler sales rose 12% to 38,503 units.
Stock Market Live: Kalpataru Projects Wins Orders Worth Rs 2,002 Crore
Kalpataru Projects received orders worth Rs 2,002 crore across its power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, and rail businesses, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs, BofA Expect RBI To Hold Rates In June
- Goldman Sachs expects the RBI to keep rates unchanged in June and retain a neutral stance. It expects Q1 CY26 GDP growth at 7.2% and inflation to rise above 5% in the second half of CY26.
- BofA said holding rates is the most likely outcome in June, while the external environment remains challenging.
Stock Market Live: HSBC Sees India Bank Credit Growth At 12% In FY27
- HSBC said banking-system credit growth remained strong at 16.2% year-on-year and maintained its FY27 loan-growth estimate of 12%.
- The brokerage said MSME credit growth moderated, while corporate credit improved. It said inflation, weak monsoon and Middle East-related supply disruptions remain risks.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Flag Mixed Outlook For ONGC
- BofA maintained Marketweight on ONGC, citing support from its refining and marketing business in FY26. It said E&P realisations and production remained weak, even as crude realisations improved in Q4.
- Investec maintained Buy with a target price of Rs 330. It said Q4 disappointed, while higher oil prices and a rising share of new-well gas are expected to support earnings.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Buy On InterGlobe Aviation
- Goldman Sachs maintained Buy on InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 5,200, citing better operational performance despite disruptions.
- Jefferies also maintained Buy but cut its target price to Rs 5,380 from Rs 5,500. It said the company expects mid-teen revenue growth led by pricing, while near-term performance may remain muted.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise Cummins India Targets After Q4
- Jefferies maintained Buy on Cummins India and raised its target price to Rs 7,100 from Rs 4,975. HSBC also maintained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 6,500 from Rs 5,500.
- Macquarie maintained Outperform and raised its target price to Rs 5,750 from Rs 5,350, while Goldman Sachs maintained Sell with a target price of Rs 3,980.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Stay Split On Asian Paints After Q4
- Brokerages remained divided on Asian Paints after its Q4 update. Jefferies and Macquarie maintained Buy ratings, with target prices of Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,000, respectively.
- Citi and Goldman Sachs retained Sell ratings but raised their target prices to Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,575, respectively. HSBC maintained Hold with a target price of Rs 2,550.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Stay Split On Asian Paints After Q4
- Brokerages remained divided on Asian Paints after its Q4 update. Jefferies and Macquarie maintained Buy ratings, with target prices of Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,000, respectively.
- Citi and Goldman Sachs retained Sell ratings but raised their target prices to Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,575, respectively. HSBC maintained Hold with a target price of Rs 2,550.
Stock Market Live: US FDA Flags Data Lapses At Dabur Facility
- The US FDA found data integrity lapses at Dabur India’s Dadra and Nagar Haveli facility after an inspection between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16, 2026.
- The regulator also flagged deficiencies in equipment cleaning and maintenance, written procedures, production record reviews, building upkeep and microbiology testing.
Stock Market Live: Airtel, NCC, Suzlon Energy Among Stocks To Watch
- Bharti Airtel: Arm completed redemption of outstanding $500 million subordinated perpetual securities listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.
- RR Kabel: Re-designated Mahhesh Kabra as Joint Managing Director from June 1. Re-designated Rajesh Kabra as Joint Managing Director from June 1.
- Wockhardt: Received US FDA approval for Zaynich.
- NCC: Received orders worth Rs 1,837 crore in May. Received orders worth Rs 1,289 crore under the water division.
- Suzlon Energy: To file appeal before SAT against Rs 15.95 crore penalty and SEBI order.
- Shilpa Medicare: US FDA issued five Form 483 observations for Bengaluru unit following inspection between May 25 and May 29.
- Minda Corp: Fire incident occurred at Noida facility on May 30. No casualties reported. Company activated emergency response procedures and is assessing the operational impact.
- Concord Control Systems: Received Rs 280 crore order to supply Kavach loco equipment through associate company.
- KNR Constructions: Transferred entire stake in KNR Palani Infra to Indus Infra Trust for Rs 205 crore.
- DEE Development Engineers: Received Rs 387 crore order from BPCL for supply of piping. Board to consider equity fundraising on June 3.
- Indo Count Industries: To expand spinning capacity in Kolhapur with investment of Rs 60 crore. Project to be operational by Q2 FY27.
- Info Edge: Pawan Goyal ceased to be Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer of Naukri.
- TTK Health: Reappointed T T Raghunathan as Executive Chairman effective Nov. 1.
- M&M: Incorporated Mahindra Manulife Insurance as a joint venture company.
- Seamec: Vessel 'Samudra Prabha' hired by ONGC effective May 30. Vessel 'Seamec III' completed second phase of pipeline replacement project and will undergo dry docking in the first week of June.
- Timken India: Artech International claimed damages of about Rs 108 crore in dispute heard by the Calcutta High Court. Company expects no material financial impact.
- Cyient: To acquire 100% stake in Tao Digital Solutions for $218 million. Acquisition expected to close by Sept. 30.
- Anand Rathi Wealth: Promoter Anand Rathi Financial Services sold 14.5 lakh shares at Rs 3,457.97 per share.
- MedPlus Health: Arm received two drug licence suspension orders, including a five-day suspension order for a Telangana store.
- Bharat Coking Coal: Accident at New Benidih hired patch of Amalgamated Block-II OCP led to one fatality. Operations at the patch have been temporarily stopped.
- REC: Transferred entire stake in Hampapaura Power to Resonia and Mekhali Power to Dilip Buildcon.
- BGR Energy Systems: Received rectification order for AY19. Tax demand revised to Rs 94.3 crore.
- Baazar Style Retail: Opened three new stores in Uttar Pradesh.
- Hinduja Global: Board to meet on June 4 to consider dividend.
- SBI Cards: Appointed Saurav Ghosh as COO from June 21 for a two-year term.
- TVS Motor: Launched TVS Ronin Monotone and TVS Ronin Agonda motorcycles in Nepal.
- Unitech: Tajinder Pal Singh Madan resigned as CFO due to personal reasons.
- Deepak Nitrite: Arm Deepak Chem Tech allotted optionally convertible redeemable preference shares worth Rs 120 crore to Deepak Phenolics.
- India Pesticides: Received technical equivalence approval from the European Union for fungicide.
- Adani Energy: Kunjal Mehta resigned as CFO due to personal reasons. Appointed Ashok Jagetiya as CFO effective May 31.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: To acquire loan portfolio and treasury investments of Kotak Mahindra Investments worth Rs 10,639 crore.
Stock Market Live: Results Announced After Friday's Close
Genesys International (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 10.7% to Rs 104 crore versus Rs 94.2 crore.
- Ebitda down 31.5% to Rs 34.1 crore versus Rs 49.8 crore.
- Margin at 32.7% versus 52.9%.
- Net profit down 34.7% to Rs 12.4 crore versus Rs 18.9 crore.
PTC Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 84.9% to Rs 225 crore versus Rs 122 crore.
- Ebitda up 153.0% to Rs 72.6 crore versus Rs 28.7 crore.
- Margin at 32.2% versus 23.5%.
- Net profit up 143.5% to Rs 59.9 crore versus Rs 24.6 crore.
Tenneco Clean Air (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.1% to Rs 1,552 crore versus Rs 1,326 crore.
- Ebitda up 17.6% to Rs 257 crore versus Rs 219 crore.
- Margin at 16.6% versus 16.5%.
- Net profit up 18.9% to Rs 167 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
Titagarh Rail (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 13.0% to Rs 875 crore versus Rs 1,006 crore.
- Ebitda down 4.4% to Rs 97.2 crore versus Rs 102 crore.
- Margin at 11.1% versus 10.1%.
- Net profit at Rs 54 crore versus loss of Rs 122.39 crore.
Note: Saw one-time loss of Rs 158 crore in Q4 FY25.
Gujarat Gas (Q4, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue down 3.4% to Rs 5,792 crore versus Rs 5,998 crore.
- Ebitda down 34.9% to Rs 609 crore versus Rs 935 crore.
- Margin at 10.1% versus 15.1%.
- Net profit down 46.4% to Rs 351 crore versus Rs 656 crore.
Note: Saw one-time loss of Rs 147 crore in Q4.
- Board declared final dividend of Rs 8.90 per share.
Jupiter Wagons (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 25.3% to Rs 780 crore versus Rs 1,045 crore.
- Ebitda down 45.5% to Rs 83.3 crore versus Rs 153 crore.
- Margin at 10.7% versus 14.6%.
- Net profit down 72.1% to Rs 28.8 crore versus Rs 103 crore.
FIEM Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.5% to Rs 751 crore versus Rs 639 crore.
- Ebitda up 28.8% to Rs 110 crore versus Rs 85.4 crore.
- Margin at 14.6% versus 13.3%.
- Net profit up 20.5% to Rs 71 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore.
- Board declared final dividend of Rs 40 per share.
- Reappointed Jagjeevan Kumar Jain as Executive Chairman from June 1.
- Reappointed Rahul Jain as Managing Director effective June 1.
- Reappointed Aanchal Jain as Joint Managing Director from June 1.
- Vineet Sahni resigned as CEO and Whole-Time Director.
MMTC (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Total income down 32.0% to Rs 30 crore versus Rs 44.1 crore.
- Other income to Rs 35.4 crore versus Rs 43.9 crore.
- Net profit up 5,627.3% to Rs 126 crore versus Rs 2.2 crore.
Note: Saw one-time gain of Rs 96.1 crore in Q4.
Easy Trip Planners (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 9.0% to Rs 152 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
- Ebitda loss at Rs 24.1 crore versus profit of Rs 13.4 crore.
- Net loss at Rs 13.6 crore versus profit of Rs 15.4 crore.
Valor Estate (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 83.8% to Rs 86.9 crore versus Rs 537 crore.
- Ebitda loss at Rs 45.9 crore versus loss of Rs 22.7 crore.
- Net loss at Rs 59.3 crore versus loss of Rs 2.4 crore.
Tasty Bite (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue down 12.0% to Rs 118 crore versus Rs 134 crore.
- Ebitda up 1.7% to Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 11 crore.
- Margin at 9.5% versus 8.2%.
- Net profit down 3.1% to Rs 6 crore versus Rs 6.2 crore.
Jai Balaji Industries (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 1,745 crore versus Rs 1,590 crore.
- Ebitda down 30.6% to Rs 92.2 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
- Margin at 5.3% versus 8.4%.
- Net profit down 71.7% to Rs 21.4 crore versus Rs 75.5 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 8.8% to Rs 1,322 crore versus Rs 1,216 crore.
- Ebitda flat at Rs 124 crore.
- Margin at 9.4% versus 10.2%.
- Net profit down 1.6% to Rs 82 crore versus Rs 83.3 crore.
Indo Count Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 3.4% to Rs 1,058 crore versus Rs 1,023 crore.
- Ebitda down 3.8% to Rs 86.3 crore versus Rs 89.8 crore.
- Margin at 8.2% versus 8.8%.
- Net profit up 15.0% to Rs 24.2 crore versus Rs 21.1 crore.
Linde India (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 3.8% to Rs 614 crore versus Rs 592 crore.
- Ebitda down 17.6% to Rs 173 crore versus Rs 210 crore.
- Margin at 28.1% versus 35.4%.
- Net profit down 34.6% to Rs 77.4 crore versus Rs 118 crore.
Jeena Sikho Life (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 54.8% to Rs 216 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
- Ebitda up 70.1% to Rs 77.9 crore versus Rs 45.8 crore.
- Margin at 36.1% versus 32.9%.
- Net profit up 78.3% to Rs 45.1 crore versus Rs 25.3 crore.
Patanjali Foods (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.3% to Rs 11,156 crore versus Rs 9,512 crore.
- Ebitda down 13.7% to Rs 445 crore versus Rs 516 crore.
- Margin at 4.0% versus 5.4%.
- Net profit up 46.2% to Rs 524 crore versus Rs 359 crore.
Note: Saw tax write-back of Rs 379 crore in Q4.
Som Distilleries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 46.7% to Rs 180.8 crore versus Rs 339 crore.
- Ebitda loss at Rs 44.2 crore versus profit of Rs 41.8 crore.
- Net loss at Rs 56.7 crore versus profit of Rs 23.7 crore.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Indian Markets
The GIFT Nifty traded at 23,727.50, compared with Friday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,547.75.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise As West Asia Tensions Renew Supply Concerns
- Brent crude futures rose 2.45% to $93.35 a barrel on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 2.8% to $89.78 per barrel.
- Prices rose after Israel ordered troops to move deeper into Lebanon, raising concerns that clashes with Hezbollah could affect the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.
Stock Market Live: Kospi Hits Record High As Asian Markets Trade Mixed
- Asian markets traded mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi up 4.25% at a record high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.02%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.66%, and Shanghai added 0.44%.
- Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.14%.
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