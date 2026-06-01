Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains Above $93 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,727.50. On Friday, The Nifty 50 closed 359.40 points, or 1.50%, lower at 23,547.75 on Friday. The Sensex ended 1,092.06 points, or 1.44%, down at 74,775.74. Intraday, the Nifty fell as much as 1.8% to 23,484.75 after rising as much as 0.4% to 24,002 earlier. The Sensex declined as much as 1,278 points, or 1.7%, to 74,589.11 after gaining as much as 0.5% to 76,220 earlier.

Meanwhile, Prices rose after Israel ordered troops to move deeper into Lebanon, raising concerns that clashes with Hezbollah could affect the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Brent crude futures rose 2.45% to $93.35 a barrel on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 2.8% to $89.78 per barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed, with South Korea's Kospi up 4.25% at a record high. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.66%, and Shanghai added 0.44%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.14%.