Vijay Mallya Reacts to RCB's Victory In IPL 2026: 'Well Done You Beauties'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) former owner, Vijay Mallya, extended his greetings on social media after the team beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets to clinch a second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mallya wrote, "RCB RCB….Congratulations Double back to back IPL Champions. Namma dodda Simhagulu roared loudly and made us all very proud. Very well done you beauties." [sic]

Kohli scored 75 not out off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls) as RCB chased down an under-par 156-run target, reaching 161 for five in 18 overs. Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans were restricted to 155 for eight in the first half.

ALSO READ: Lucky Escape For Gujarat Titans Players: Team Bus Catches Fire After IPL 2026 Final, All Evacuated

RCB then rode on a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Kohli, who stood tall in the end with a match-winning six. Earlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a superb all-round bowling performance to restrict Gujarat Titans to 155/8.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar dedicated his team's second IPL trophy to the fans who died in the stampede last year. The hurriedly organised victory celebrations of RCB after they won their maiden IPL title in June last year led to a stampede, causing the death of 11 fans outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A top-heavy GT lost their in-form batters inside the powerplay and questionable rejigging of the batting line-up saw the 2022 winners losing the plot completely. Washington Sundar top-scored with for the Titans with 50 not out but none of their batters could impose themselves on the game.

ALSO READ: 'Once Again Made Bengaluru Proud': DK Shivakumar Hails RCB's Historic Win, Hits Out Over IPL Final Venue

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.