'Once Again Made Bengaluru Proud': DK Shivakumar Hails RCB's Historic Win, Hits Out Over IPL Final Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history on Sunday night, clinching their second consecutive IPL title with a dominant five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar led the chorus of celebrations but did not hold back his frustration over the final being hosted outside Bengaluru.

Taking to social media, Shivakumar posted, "Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions! RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud. Congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way."

However, the celebrations were tinged with political controversy. Shivakumar, set to take oath as Chief Minister on June 3, expressed strong displeasure over the final not being held in Bengaluru, "The RCB match was supposed to be held in Bengaluru. We have been wronged. They have taken it there because of politics," he said sharply, stopping short of elaborating further.



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RCB, who claimed their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad in 2025, have now become only the third franchise after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend the trophy. They also extended an extraordinary streak, Qualifier 1 winners have now lifted the trophy for nine consecutive seasons.

Powered by a breathtaking Virat Kohli masterclass, a 25-ball fifty en route to an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, RCB chased down Gujarat Titans' total of 156 with authority, supported by Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 32.

It was Kohli's highest score in IPL playoffs, embellished with nine fours and three sixes, and the innings continued his remarkable streak of RCB never losing when he scores a fifty.

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The victory adds further shine to several individual records. Josh Hazlewood remains unbeaten in white-ball finals, while Krunal Pandya has now won every IPL final he has featured in.

Gujarat Titans, who were champions at the same venue in 2022, were undone by disciplined RCB bowling and the physical toll of playing their third game at a third venue in just six days.

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