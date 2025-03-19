IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Pacers Steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Successive Title

Virat Kohli produced a masterclass under pressure, smashing an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to successfully defend their crown.

The triumph made RCB only the fourth franchise in IPL history to win multiple titles, joining Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023), Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014, 2024). It was also RCB's second consecutive championship after ending their long wait for a maiden title in 2025.

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Chasing a modest target of 156, Kohli took control from the outset and brought up his half-century in just 25 deliveries — the fastest fifty of his IPL career. The veteran opener mixed aggression with composure and battled cramps to ensure RCB remained firmly on course despite GT striking at regular intervals through Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Arshad Khan.

When only one run was needed to win, Kohli finished the innings in style, as he launched a delivery by Arshad Khan over long-on for a six sparking celebrations as RCB became only the third franchise after CSK and MI to win the IPL in back-to-back seasons.

Earlier, RCB's pace attack laid the foundation for the title triumph by restricting GT to 155/8. Josh Hazlewood (2/37), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Rasikh Salam (3/27) shared seven wickets between them as the defending champions produced a disciplined bowling display.

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Gujarat's innings never truly recovered after the early dismissals of captain Shubman Gill 10 off 8 and Sai Sudharsan 12 in 12, the team's two leading run-scorers this season, within the first four overs. The 2022 champions struggled to build momentum thereafter, with RCB's bowlers maintaining relentless pressure throughout the innings.

Only a late cameo of 50 off 37 balls by Washington Sundar helped Gujarat push beyond the 150-run mark.

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