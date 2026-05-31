RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Rasikh Removes Tewatia As GT Lose Sixth Wicket

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel believes playing the IPL final in Ahmedabad gives his side familiarity with the conditions, but stressed that execution on the day will be the key factor.

"There is an advantage, yes. We know the conditions are very good. We know the conditions very well. That remains an advantage. Mostly, in a final match, your effort is to get a good start and then proceed."

Patel also downplayed concerns over GT's delayed return from Chandigarh following Qualifier 2, insisting the occasion outweighs any fatigue.

"Obviously, the weather was not in our control. But we keep watching. Our thinking is that we know we have come to play the IPL final. So fatigue does not matter that much. For every player, there is only one thing on their mind: to win the match for the team and make a name for themselves. So all our players are thinking in this direction because no player can get a bigger match or a better opportunity than this."

The former India wicketkeeper backed Gujarat's middle order to deliver if called upon, pointing to the contributions made throughout the season.

"Our top order has batted very well throughout the tournament. They have contributed every time. And whenever an opportunity arose, whether it was Washington Sundar, the lower order, or Rahul Tewatia - everyone has contributed. Everyone has performed well. So as we said, if they get an opportunity today, I am sure they will perform well."

Asked about playing on the same pitch used during GT's league-stage win over RCB, Patel said familiarity helps, but finals are decided by execution.

"As you rightly said, these things do not matter much in a final match. You try to execute the plans you have made. And since it is our home ground, we know how the conditions are, where they change, what kind of conditions they are. But certainly, we have to play well."

Patel also praised the role of the franchise's backroom staff during pressure situations.

"The Titans support staff are like family. The support and backup we receive from them is immense and they help us during close games and in pressure situations."