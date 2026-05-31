RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Rasikh Removes Tewatia As GT Lose Sixth Wicket
Catch all the live score updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are ready to battle it out for the IPL 2026 title when they meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both sides are chasing a second IPL crown, and were the standout teams in the league phase, finishing as the top two teams with an identical track record.
RCB arrive in the final as defending champions and secured a direct route to the title clash after defeating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar's side finished the league phase on top of the table with 18 points from 14 matches and a superior net run rate of 0.783.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, were forced to take the longer route after that defeat. Shubman Gill's men responded by chasing down 215 against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history. Gill struck a century and Sai Sudharsan made 58 as GT booked their place in the final with eight balls to spare.
The title clash also brings together two of the season's standout batters. Virat Kohli has once again been central to RCB's campaign, leading their run-scoring charts, while Gill and Sudharsan have formed one of the most prolific opening partnerships in the tournament. With the trophy on the line, both teams now stand one win away from adding a second IPL title to their collection.
Follow the live updates from the IPL 2026 final below:
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Tewatia Finds Boundary In Useful GT Over
Gujarat Titans pick up some valuable runs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar as they look to build a finishing platform.
Washington Sundar keeps the scoreboard moving with a couple of twos through the off and leg sides before Rahul Tewatia produces the shot of the over. The left-hander waits on a short ball and cleverly ramps it over the wicketkeeper for FOUR.
Bhuvneshwar remains disciplined overall, but GT take 10 runs from the over.
GT 115/5 after 16 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Hazlewood Ends Arshad's Counterattack
Josh Hazlewood strikes immediately on his return to halt Gujarat Titans' brief resurgence.
After hitting two sixes in his six-ball cameo, Arshad Khan looks to take on another short ball but can only top-edge the pull. Rasikh Salam Dar makes no mistake at short fine leg as RCB claim their fifth wicket.
WICKET! Arshad Khan c Rasikh Salam Dar b Josh Hazlewood 15 (6)
Rahul Tewatia arrives at the crease and rotates the strike alongside Washington Sundar, but Hazlewood keeps a lid on the scoring after the early breakthrough.
RCB continue to dictate proceedings as GT search for a late-innings push.
GT 105/5 after 15 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Sundar, Arshad Finally Break The Shackles
Gujarat Titans finally find some much-needed momentum in Jacob Duffy's final over.
Washington Sundar gets the over going with back-to-back boundaries off Duffy, first pulling through the leg side for FOUR before benefitting from a thick edge that races away past the keeper for FOUR more.
Arshad Khan then continues his counterattack, clearing the sightscreen with a straight SIX after Duffy's slower ball lands right in the slot.
A much-needed release for GT as 16 runs come off the over.
GT 99/4 after 14 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Krunal Removes Buttler As GT Sink Further
Krunal Pandya delivers another huge moment for Bengaluru, removing Buttler just as the England batter looks set to accelerate.
Spotting Buttler advancing down the track, Krunal fires a wide delivery beyond his reach and Jitesh Sharma completes a sharp stumping to catch the GT man short.
WICKET! Jos Buttler st Jitesh Sharma b Krunal Pandya 19 (23)
Gujarat respond with a rare moment of aggression as Arshad Khan is promoted up the order and he launches the first six of the IPL 2026 final, clearing the mid-wicket boundary with a clean strike off Krunal.
Despite the late boundary, RCB concede just 10 runs off the over.
GT 83/4 after 13 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Duffy Delivers Another Quiet Over
Jacob Duffy continues to keep Gujarat in check as the pressure builds on the batting side.
Jos Buttler looks to increase the scoring rate but is unable to find the boundary, with RCB's fielders cutting off every opportunity. Washington Sundar and Buttler are restricted to singles throughout the over as Duffy varies his pace effectively.
With no boundaries and just six singles coming from the over, RCB remain firmly on top in the middle overs.
GT 73/3 after 12 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Sundar Survives Big Scare
Washington Sundar gets a major reprieve in the final ball of the over.
Jacob Duffy nearly adds to RCB's tally of wickets with another short-ball dismissal as Sundar mistimes a pull towards fine leg. Jordan Cox appears to have completed a good diving catch, but the third umpire intervenes and replays show the ball brushing the turf during the take.
NOT OUT! Sundar survives after a lengthy review, much to the frustration of the RCB players.
Apart from the late drama, Duffy keeps things tight as Gujarat continue to rebuild through Jos Buttler and Sundar.
GT 63/3 after 10 overs.
Here's A Look At That Quick Start From Bengaluru
2️⃣ massive wickets. 1️⃣ dream start! 💥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
What a start for #RCB in Ahmedabad 🔥
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Yz6K3q6w0X#TATAIPL | #Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/loIvgOBVc4
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Krunal Keeps GT Quiet After Wicket
Krunal continues to squeeze Gujarat in the middle overs.
Washington Sundar walks out to bat but neither he or Buttler are able to break free against the left-arm spinner. Krunal sticks to a tight line and length, conceding just four singles in another economical over.
GT 59/3 after 9 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Rasikh Removes Nishant As GT Lose Third Wicket
Rasikh Salam Dar strikes at a crucial moment to leave Gujarat Titans three down.
After surviving a testing spell from RCB's seamers, Nishant Sindhu looks to break the shackles by advancing down the pitch. Rasikh spots the movement, bangs the ball in short and forces a miscue.
The left-hander can only flat-bat the pull towards the deep, where Devdutt Padikkal completes a comfortable catch near the boundary.
WICKET! Nishant Sindhu c Devdutt Padikkal b Rasikh Salam Dar 20 (18)
Jos Buttler remains at the crease as GT search for a partnership to rebuild the innings.
GT 55/3 after 8 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Krunal Keeps It Tight After Eventful Powerplay
Krunal Pandya is introduced immediately after the powerplay and delivers a tidy start.
The left-arm spinner gives away just five singles in the over as Buttler and Sindhu opt against taking any risks, focusing instead on rebuilding after the early dismissals of both openers.
Excellent start from Krunal as just 5 runs come off it.
GT 50/2 after 7 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Rasikh Salam Dar Closes Out The Powerplay
Nishant Sindhu tries to to keep the scoreboard ticking, but can only find a single boundary in the final over of the powerplay as Rasikh Salam Dar comes into the attack.
Rasikh gets off to a good start, with just 2 runs coming off the first four balls. He loses his line on the 5th delivery as it slips down leg and Nishant helps it along past fine leg for FOUR.
It's an excellent end to the powerplay for RCB as just 6 runs come off it.
GT 45/2 after 6 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Nishant Helps Gujarat Find Some Boundaries
Nishant Sindhu helps Gujarat steady themselves with a couple of boundaries against Hazlewood.
The left-hander first flashes hard at a short-of-length delivery and gets enough on it to beat the fielders in the cover-point region for FOUR. He then picks up another boundary with a late dab that races away after slipping through Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hands at deep third man for back-to-back FOURs.
Hazlewood responds well as he gives away just a single off the last three balls.
GT 39/2 after 5 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Bhuvneshwar Removes Sudharsan As GT Slip Further
Bhuvneshwar lands another early blow as GT lose both openers early in the final.
After troubling Sudharsan with a sharp short ball earlier in the over, the veteran seamer goes back to the bumper and gets his reward. Sudharsan looks to pull but only manages a top edge, with Jitesh Sharma running across to take a good catch.
WICKET! Sai Sudharsan c Jitesh Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 (12)
Jos Buttler walks in at No. 4 and gets off the mark immediately, helping the final ball of the over fine for FOUR. RCB are off to a flying start here with just 6 runs and a wicket coming from this over.
GT 30/2 after 4 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Hazlewood Lands Early Blow
Josh Hazlewood strikes in his first over to hand the defending champions a massive early breakthrough.
Gill starts the over well as he welcomes Hazlewood with a fierce pull through midwicket for FOUR.
He then looks to take on the Australian again, this time with his trademark short-arm pull, but Hazlewood extracts extra bounce from a hard length and forces a miscue. The GT captain can only slice the ball high towards mid-off, where Rajat Patidar settles under the catch.
WICKET! Shubman Gill c Rajat Patidar b Josh Hazlewood 10 (8)
Nishant Sindhu, left handed bat, walks out to bat and gets off the mark with a single. It's an excellent start from Hazlewood as just 2 runs and a wicket come off it.
GT 24/1 after 3 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Bhuvneshwar Gets Off To A Tidy Start
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack and immediately tests Gill with some disciplined new-ball bowling.
The GT skipper is beaten outside off on the 2nd delivery but responds with a classy boundary, stepping down the track and punching Bhuvneshwar through cover for FOUR on the very next ball.
Apart from that solitary boundary, Bhuvneshwar keeps things tight and gives away only another single.
Just five runs come off the over.
GT 18/0 after 2 overs.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Sudharsan Survives Early Scare
Sai Sudharsan gets Gujarat off to a flyer but not without some drama!
The GT opener gets off to a good start as smacks Duffy for back-to-back FOURs to get off the mark in style. The 3rd delivery is glanced past fine leg to the fence before the next delivery is crunched past mid-off.
GIVEN OUT & REVIEWED! Sudharsan then has a wild slash at the 5th delivery that's sliding down leg and RCB immediately go up in appeal for caught behind with the Umpire agreeing and raising his finger. Sudarsan isn't convinced though and immediately goes for the review. Ultraedge shows there's no edge and the GT opener survives an early scare. The delivery is instead given wide and has to be redelivered.
Sudarshan taps the next ball to point for a single. Gill meanwhile flicks the last ball to square leg to get off the mark with a single.
13 runs come off the opening over.
GT 13/0 after the first over.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Duffy Handed New Ball As Players Take The Field
We're ready to go in Ahmedabad!
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill walk out to open the batting for Gujarat Titans, with the home side looking to make a strong start in the IPL 2026 final.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sprung an early surprise, handing the new ball to Jacob Duffy ahead of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The New Zealand seamer will bowl the opening over of the title decider.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Players Out For National Anthem In Packed Ahmedabad
The players are out in the middle as the IPL 2026 final edges closer to the first ball.
A packed Narendra Modi Stadium rises for the national anthem ahead of the title clash.
The trophy is in place, the teams are lined up, and the stage is set for the biggest match of the IPL season.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: What The Captains Said At The Toss
Rajat Patidar (RCB Captain): We'll bowl first. (On the surface) It's a pretty good wicket. The ball will come nicely on the bat, but to be honest, it will not change in the 40 overs. So we'll try to get them early as possible. (On the Mood in the dressing room) A lot of memories last year, but I think it was in 2025. It's 2026. We have to do our best to win this match. (On managing pressure) That's important, to keep yourself in the present, not to be too much far ahead. Let's control the controllables, that's it. (On the support) Always we love to play in this stadium because of the crowd, the way they came and especially the RCB supporters - 12th man army. They came in every stadium and supported us. (On the team combination) The same team.
Shubman Gill (GT Captain): We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore).
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Playing XIs Confirmed For Title Clash
The playing XIs are in for the IPL 2026 final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru opting for an unchanged side after their Qualifier 1 victory.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have made one change with Arshad coming in to replace Sai Kishore.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The decision follows the recent trend at the venue, where chasing sides have enjoyed success, while conditions are also expected to remain favourable for batting later in the evening.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Finch, Bishop Expect Chasing Advantage In Ahmedabad
The IPL 2026 final will be played on Pitch No. 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with Ian Bishop and Aaron Finch offering their observations about the surface in the pitch report, saying it should offer plenty for the batters while potentially favouring the chasing side.
According to their pitch report, the wicket is a mixed-soil surface with both square boundaries measuring around 66 metres, ensuring there is no obvious advantage on either side of the ground. The pair noted that the pitch looks flat and even, although it may play slightly slower than some of the other surfaces used at the venue this season.
They do not expect significant assistance for spin, with fast bowlers likely to rely on the hard lengths and hit-the-deck approach that has worked throughout the tournament.
The pair also felt conditions could improve as the match progresses, making chasing the preferred option for the captain winning the toss.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Parthiv Patel On Home Advantage And GT's Preparation
Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel believes playing the IPL final in Ahmedabad gives his side familiarity with the conditions, but stressed that execution on the day will be the key factor.
"There is an advantage, yes. We know the conditions are very good. We know the conditions very well. That remains an advantage. Mostly, in a final match, your effort is to get a good start and then proceed."
Patel also downplayed concerns over GT's delayed return from Chandigarh following Qualifier 2, insisting the occasion outweighs any fatigue.
"Obviously, the weather was not in our control. But we keep watching. Our thinking is that we know we have come to play the IPL final. So fatigue does not matter that much. For every player, there is only one thing on their mind: to win the match for the team and make a name for themselves. So all our players are thinking in this direction because no player can get a bigger match or a better opportunity than this."
The former India wicketkeeper backed Gujarat's middle order to deliver if called upon, pointing to the contributions made throughout the season.
"Our top order has batted very well throughout the tournament. They have contributed every time. And whenever an opportunity arose, whether it was Washington Sundar, the lower order, or Rahul Tewatia - everyone has contributed. Everyone has performed well. So as we said, if they get an opportunity today, I am sure they will perform well."
Asked about playing on the same pitch used during GT's league-stage win over RCB, Patel said familiarity helps, but finals are decided by execution.
"As you rightly said, these things do not matter much in a final match. You try to execute the plans you have made. And since it is our home ground, we know how the conditions are, where they change, what kind of conditions they are. But certainly, we have to play well."
Patel also praised the role of the franchise's backroom staff during pressure situations.
"The Titans support staff are like family. The support and backup we receive from them is immense and they help us during close games and in pressure situations."
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Gill, Sudharsan Closing In On Another IPL Record
The GT opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill became the first duo in men's T20 cricket history to register 11 century partnership, cementing their status as one of the formats most legendary batting partnerships.
Now they find themselves on the brink of another record.
The GT pair need 54 more runs to surpass Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' record of 939 runs as a batting pair in a single IPL season, set during RCB's 2016 campaign.
Their importance to GT's success this season is reflected in the results. Gujarat have won six of the seven matches in which Gill and Sudharsan have remained together beyond the fifth over, underlining the value of their opening partnership.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Padikkal Talks About His Cricketing Inspirations
Devdutt Padikkal also took on a quick-fire Q&A ahead of the IPL 2026 final, speaking about the player he grew up watching, the story behind his jersey number, his favourite shot and more.
From the player he grew up watching to the story behind his jersey number 👀🏏#DevduttPadikkal answers a series of quick-fire questions, revealing his cricketing inspirations, favourite shot, most memorable victory and more! ⚡🔥#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL 👉 #RCBvGT | SUN, 31st MAY,… pic.twitter.com/HHpQKuruUX— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Sudharsan Opens Up Ahead Of Ahmedabad Showdown
Ahead of the IPL 2026 final, Sai Sudharsan sits down for a quick-fire Q&A, opening up on his cricketing idols, favourite innings, pre-match routines and more.
Calm at the crease, sharp with his answers! 😎🏏#SaiSudharsan takes on a round of quick-fire questions, opening up about his cricketing idols, favourite innings, pre-match routines and more ⚡🔥#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL 👉 #RCBvGT | SUN, 31st MAY, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/Ywa5cngbDi— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
RCB vs GT LIVE: What To Expect From The Ahmedabad Pitch In The IPL 2026 Final
The IPL 2026 final will be played on a pitch that has already seen action twice this season, including the league-stage meeting between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
GT dismantled RCB for just 155 in that game, becoming the first team this season to bowl out the defending champions, before chasing down the target inside 16 overs.
Recent history at the Narendra Modi Stadium suggests chasing could hold an advantage, with teams batting second enjoying success at the venue. Four of the last six IPL finals have also been won by the side chasing, adding another layer of intrigue to the toss.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final LIVE: Whom Does AI Back To Lift The IPL 2026 Trophy?
Ahead of the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, we asked ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok to predict the outcome of the title clash and assess the key factors that could decide the contest in Ahmedabad.
Check out who artificial intelligence thinks will lift the IPL 2026 trophy.
Read the full story below:
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: Bengaluru Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of IPL Final
The IPL 2026 final may be taking place in Ahmedabad, but Bengaluru Police have taken proactive steps and already issued a public advisory ahead of the title decider.
With Royal Challengers Bengaluru bidding to defend their crown, the advisory includes restrictions on public celebrations, bike rallies and gatherings after the match.
Read the full advisory below:
RCB vs GT Final: IPL Hypes Up Ahmedabad Title Clash
The IPL has released its latest promo ahead of tonight's final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans prepare to fight for the trophy in Ahmedabad.
A night where dreams turn into reality ✨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
It's not just a #Final, it's a 𝘽𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮 🏆
History beckons in Ahmedabad ⌛️#TATAIPL | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT | @RCBTweets | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/GiFL7dfL4n
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live: How The IPL Prize Pool Is Distributed?
The IPL trophy is not the only prize at stake in Ahmedabad.
From the Rs 20 crore winner's cheque to the rewards on offer for the Orange Cap, Purple Cap and MVP winners, here's a look at the prize money available in IPL 2026.
Read the full story below:
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Live: Gujarat Titans Team News & Possible XI
Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make major changes after their Qualifier 2 victory, backing the same Playing XI.
GT Possible XI: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Sub: R Sai Kishore.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News & Possible XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could receive a timely boost ahead of the final with Phil Salt in contention to return to the XI. If the opener is unavailable, Venkatesh Iyer is expected to continue after impressing during Salt's absence.
RCB Possible XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt/Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy/Suyash Sharma.
Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Weather Watch In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Title Clash
Will rain play a role in today's final? Check out what the latest weather forecast says for Ahmedabad and what it could mean for the title clash between RCB and GT.
Read the full story below:
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: The Stage Is Set For The Grand Finale
The stage is set and the countdown is on as the official broadcaster releases its latest promo for the IPL 2026 final.
𝙄𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
Will #RCB make it back-to-back titles and cement their dominance?
Or will #GT rise once again and add a second IPL crown to their collection? 👀⚔️#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL 👉 #RCBvGT | SUN, 31st MAY, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/rLuGCc9Ibc
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: How Gujarat Titans Reached Their Third IPL Final
After winning the title in their debut season in 2022 and losing to CSK a year later in 2023, Gujarat Titans booked their place in their third IPL final after finishing second in the league stage and successfully navigating Qualifier 2.
After finishing second in the league phase with nine wins from 14 matches, GT earned two opportunities to reach the title clash. Their first attempt ended in disappointment as they suffered a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.
The Titans responded emphatically in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 215, Shubman Gill struck a superb century while Sai Sudharsan added 58 as GT completed the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history to seal a seven-wicket victory.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reached Back-To-Back Finals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a direct place in the IPL 2026 final after a dominant run through the league stage and playoffs.
RCB finished at the top of the points table after winning nine out of their 14 games and also registering the league's best Net Run Rate of 0.783. That run earned Rajat Patidar's team two chances to make it to the final. They made the most of their first chance in Qualifier 1, defeating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Dharamshala.
The defending champions posted 254/5, the highest team total in IPL playoff history, with Rajat Patidar leading the charge with an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls. The bowlers then completed a comprehensive victory to send RCB straight into the final.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Hello And Welcome To Our Live Coverage!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 final from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans with the trophy on the line in what promises to be a fitting end to the season. The final brings together two of the top performing teams this season, with both RCB and GT finishing in the top two spots on the league table with identical records of nine wins and five defeats.
We'll bring you all the build-up, updates on the Toss, team news, key moments and live score updates as they unfold throughout the evening with RCB and GT battling it out for the IPL crown.
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