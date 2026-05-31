ISRO, Jal Shakti Ministry Likely To Sign MoU To Strengthen Satellite-Based Water Resource Assessment

The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen satellite-based applications and advanced technologies for water resource assessment, monitoring and management, with 24 priority studies and areas of cooperation already identified.

The MoU is expected to be signed during the national workshop on R&D in Water to be held on June 1 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, the ministry said in a statement.

A major highlight of the event will be the launch of MAHA on Water (Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas for Water), a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to promote cutting-edge research in priority areas such as water resources management, drinking water, climate resilience and water-use efficiency.

An open call for research proposals under the initiative will also be announced.

The ministry will further launch an open call for startups and MSMEs under the BHARAT-WIN portal to support product and prototype development in the water sector.

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The workshop will also witness the launch of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain (JSJB:CTR), a participatory digital platform designed to strengthen community-led water conservation efforts by enabling citizens, institutions and local bodies to document and showcase water conservation, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge initiatives.

The one-day workshop will be jointly inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and ISRO chairman and Department of Space Secretary V Narayanan, along with senior officials.

The workshop will bring together government, industry and academia to strengthen India's water research ecosystem and accelerate innovation-driven solutions for sustainable water management.

Technical sessions will cover themes, including groundwater management, irrigation practices, river morphology, floodplain inundation mapping, climate resilience, ecological assessments, dam safety, urban aquifer mapping and the application of remote sensing and advanced technologies in water governance.

Deliberations will also assess the impact of water-sector research undertaken over the past 12 years and discuss strategic priorities and the way forward for the 16th finance commission cycle.

An exhibition showcasing innovative technologies, research outcomes and best practices in the water sector will be organised alongside the workshop, providing a platform for research institutions, startups, MSMEs and technical organisations to demonstrate technology-enabled solutions for sustainable water management, the statement said.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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