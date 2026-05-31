RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Set For Ahmedabad Showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are ready to battle it out for the IPL 2026 title when they meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both sides are chasing a second IPL crown, and were the standout teams in the league phase, finishing as the top two teams with an identical track record.

RCB arrive in the final as defending champions and secured a direct route to the title clash after defeating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar's side finished the league phase on top of the table with 18 points from 14 matches and a superior net run rate of 0.783.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, were forced to take the longer route after that defeat. Shubman Gill's men responded by chasing down 215 against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history. Gill struck a century and Sai Sudharsan made 58 as GT booked their place in the final with eight balls to spare.

The title clash also brings together two of the season's standout batters. Virat Kohli has once again been central to RCB's campaign, leading their run-scoring charts, while Gill and Sudharsan have formed one of the most prolific opening partnerships in the tournament. With the trophy on the line, both teams now stand one win away from adding a second IPL title to their collection.

Follow the live updates from the IPL 2026 final below: