RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Set For Ahmedabad Showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could receive a timely boost ahead of the final with Phil Salt in contention to return to the XI. If the opener is unavailable, Venkatesh Iyer is expected to continue after impressing during Salt's absence.
Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make major changes after their Qualifier 2 victory, backing the same Playing XI.
RCB vs GT Probable XIs
RCB Possible XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt/Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy/Suyash Sharma.
Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam.
GT Possible XI: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Sub: R Sai Kishore.