Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Set For Ahmedabad Showdown

Catch all the live score updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Set For Ahmedabad Showdown
Virat Kohli will look to help RCB defend their IPL title in the 2026 final against GT in Ahmedabad.
4 minutes ago

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are ready to battle it out for the IPL 2026 title when they meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both sides are chasing a second IPL crown, and were the standout teams in the league phase, finishing as the top two teams with an identical track record.

RCB arrive in the final as defending champions and secured a direct route to the title clash after defeating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar's side finished the league phase on top of the table with 18 points from 14 matches and a superior net run rate of 0.783.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, were forced to take the longer route after that defeat. Shubman Gill's men responded by chasing down 215 against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history. Gill struck a century and Sai Sudharsan made 58 as GT booked their place in the final with eight balls to spare.

The title clash also brings together two of the season's standout batters. Virat Kohli has once again been central to RCB's campaign, leading their run-scoring charts, while Gill and Sudharsan have formed one of the most prolific opening partnerships in the tournament. With the trophy on the line, both teams now stand one win away from adding a second IPL title to their collection.

Follow the live updates from the IPL 2026 final below:

May 31, 2026 16:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Team News: Salt Fitness Boost For Bengaluru, Gujarat Back Core XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could receive a timely boost ahead of the final with Phil Salt in contention to return to the XI. If the opener is unavailable, Venkatesh Iyer is expected to continue after impressing during Salt's absence.

Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make major changes after their Qualifier 2 victory, backing the same Playing XI. 

RCB vs GT Probable XIs

RCB Possible XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt/Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy/Suyash Sharma.

Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam.

GT Possible XI: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Sub: R Sai Kishore.

May 31, 2026 16:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Weather Watch In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Title Clash

Will rain play a role in today's final? Check out what the latest weather forecast says for Ahmedabad and what it could mean for the title clash between RCB and GT.

Read the full story below: 

img
Read more
IPL Final Weather Forecast: Will Rain Disrupt RCB vs GT Clash In Ahmedabad?

May 31, 2026 16:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: The Stage Is Set For The Grand Finale

The stage is set and the countdown is on as the official broadcaster releases its latest promo for the IPL 2026 final.

May 31, 2026 16:36 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: How Gujarat Titans Reached Their Third IPL Final

After winning the title in their debut season in 2022 and losing to CSK a year later in 2023, Gujarat Titans booked their place in their third IPL final after finishing second in the league stage and successfully navigating Qualifier 2.

After finishing second in the league phase with nine wins from 14 matches, GT earned two opportunities to reach the title clash. Their first attempt ended in disappointment as they suffered a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

The Titans responded emphatically in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 215, Shubman Gill struck a superb century while Sai Sudharsan added 58 as GT completed the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history to seal a seven-wicket victory.

May 31, 2026 16:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reached Back-To-Back Finals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a direct place in the IPL 2026 final after a dominant run through the league stage and playoffs.

RCB finished at the top of the points table after winning nine out of their 14 games and also registering the league's best Net Run Rate of 0.783. That run earned Rajat Patidar's team two chances to make it to the final. They made the most of their first chance in Qualifier 1, defeating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Dharamshala.

The defending champions posted 254/5, the highest team total in IPL playoff history, with Rajat Patidar leading the charge with an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls. The bowlers then completed a comprehensive victory to send RCB straight into the final.

May 31, 2026 16:18 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Hello And Welcome To Our Live Coverage!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 final from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans with the trophy on the line in what promises to be a fitting end to the season. The final brings together two of the top performing teams this season, with both RCB and GT finishing in the top two spots on the league table with identical records of nine wins and five defeats.

We'll bring you all the build-up, updates on the Toss, team news, key moments and live score updates as they unfold throughout the evening with RCB and GT battling it out for the IPL crown.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India, US Chief Negotiators To Hold Four-Day Trade Talks From June 1

India, US Chief Negotiators To Hold Four-Day Trade Talks From June 1

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source