Semiconductor Plant In Assam Likely To Start Production This Fiscal: Minister Vaishnaw

The semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in Assam is expected to start production within this financial year, I&B and Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

Vaishnaw said this after his meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening.

"Met Assam CM, @himantabiswa Ji. Discussed the progress of the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. We aim to start production from this plant within this financial year," Vaishnaw said in a post on social media platform X.

The union minister said the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) for training young citizens in semiconductor manufacturing technologies is also shaping well.

The Assam chief minister said it was always a pleasure to meet the "erudite" and very knowledgeable" union minister.

"We exchanged notes on expanding the overall railway network and rail infrastructure in Assam - which includes work on ongoing 1,300 km of track expansion and 50 Amrit Bharat stations," Sarma said.

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The Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd. (TSAT) at Jagiroad in Assam is set to become one of the country's premier manufacturing sites, aligns with the nation's broader goal of establishing a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem.

With an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the Jagiroad facility is expected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day, employing advanced packaging technologies such as flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP).

This facility is designed to cater to essential sectors such as automotive, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

The unit goes beyond technological development as it brings significant socio-economic benefits by generating 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs, contributing to regional economic growth in Assam and nearby areas.

As a high-capacity production site, the facility's daily output will serve both domestic and international markets, positioning India as a competitive force in the global semiconductor supply chain.

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