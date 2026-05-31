WWE Clash in Italy Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch In India?

Excitement is building ahead of WWE's European Summer Tour, which will feature the company's first premium live event ever to be staged in Italy.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is already shaping into one of the standout spectacles of the year, fuelled by a series of high-profile rivalries and dramatic developments.

The biggest shock came with the return of Brock Lesnar, whose surprise appearance ended weeks of retirement rumours. Lesnar immediately targeted Oba Femi, reigniting their feud after the pair's clash at WrestleMania 42.

Gunther and Cody Rhodes have also intensified their bitter rivalry, with both superstars trading blows ahead of their highly anticipated title bout. Roman Reigns is preparing for another battle against Jacob Fatu after defeating him at Backlash.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026: Venue

The event will take place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Full Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther (Undisputed WWE Championship)

SmackDown gained a major boost with the arrival of Gunther, who entered the brand carrying the reputation of the man who retired icons such as Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles. The former champion wasted no time in pursuing the top prize, confronting Cody Rhodes soon after his arrival and setting the stage for a battle over the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Roman Reigns will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against his cousin Jacob Fatu in what promises to be a deeply personal showdown. Although Reigns emerged victorious when the pair collided at Backlash, the manner of the win left plenty of controversy surrounding the result.

Fatu made it clear he was dissatisfied with how the contest ended and openly rejected Reigns' claim as the family's undisputed leader. The rivalry has since spiralled through a string of violent confrontations, culminating in Fatu demanding a Tribal Combat match against the champion.Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Becky Lynch vs Sol Ruca (WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship)

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch faces a fresh challenge in the form of main roster newcomer Sol Ruca, who has quickly emerged as one of the brand's most exciting talents.

Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill (WWE Women's Championship)

Rhea Ripley is preparing for another showdown with Jade Cargill after defeating her at WrestleMania to claim the WWE Women's Championship in a rematch.

Cargill is backed up by B-Fab and Michin, making her incredibly more dangerous and a threat to regaining the title from The Eradicator. In a last-ditch effort, Ripley has been forced to ally herself with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to keep the numbers even, according to the WWE website.

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar first collided at WrestleMania 42, where Femi produced a dominant display to dismantle the former champion in emphatic fashion. Following the crushing defeat, Lesnar appeared to bring an end to his legendary career by leaving his gloves and boots in the middle of the ring.

However, retirement proved short-lived. Lesnar made a dramatic return on Raw, ambushing Femi and reigniting tensions between the two. Although Paul Heyman continues to maintain that Lesnar remains officially retired, a rematch has now been confirmed, with the veteran expected to seek payback for his WrestleMania humiliation.

Date, Start Time

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 will start from 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The event will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the action live on the Netflix app and website.

ALSO READ: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley Feature In Chaotic Night Before Clash In Italy

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.