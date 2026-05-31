Singapore Open 2026: Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Beat Fajar Alfian, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri To Win Title

India's leading men's badminton doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the Singapore Open title on Sunday, May 31 after rallying from a game down to defeat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the final.

The pulsating contest lasted for an hour and 13 minutes. The victory helped the Indian pair end their two-year wait for an international title. Their previous title was the 2024 Thailand Open which they had won by beating the Chinese pair of Chen Boyang and Liu Yi.

Chirag and Satwik, seeded fourth in the tournament, stormed into the final by knocking out world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the semi-finals on Saturday. They beat the South Koreans 21-19, 21-18.

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It is also their first BWF Super 750 title in two years. Their previous Super 750 title was the 2024 French Open where they had beaten Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan of Chinese Taipei.

Earlier this month, Shetty and Rankireddy had also qualified for the final of the Thailand Open but lost the title match to Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

The final in Singapore was their third final's appearance this year. Before playing the finals of Singapore Open and Thailand Open, they had featured in the final of the India Open which they lost to Japan's Kyohei Yamashita and Hiroki Midorikawa.

The 2026 Singapore Open Super 750 title is the pair's 10th BWF World Tour title overall. Their previous BWF World Tour titles are:

2019 Thailand Open (Super 500)

2022 India Open (Super 500)

2022 French Open (Super 750)

2023 Swiss Open (Super 300)

2023 Indonesia Open (Super 1000)

2023 Korea Open (Super 500)

2024 French Open (Super 750)

2024 Thailand Open (Super 500)

2025 Singapore Open (Super 750)

2026 Singapore Open (Super 750)

The latest triumph in Singapore marks their 10th BWF World Tour crown, further cementing their status among the world's leading badminton doubles pairs.

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