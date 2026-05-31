'No Trust In Promises': Iran's Chief Negotiator Rules Out US Deal Without Tangible Results

Iran has ruled out accepting any agreement with the United States unless it delivers tangible benefits and firmly safeguards the rights of the Iranian people, the country's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said on Sunday.

Speaking after taking oath as the re-elected speaker of Iran's parliament, Ghalibaf stressed that Tehran remains deeply sceptical of Washington's assurances and will judge any future agreement solely on practical outcomes rather than verbal commitments.

"There is no trust in the enemy's words and promises," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by Iranian state media. "Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return."

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His remarks come amid renewed speculation over a possible diplomatic breakthrough between Tehran and Washington following comments by US President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Trump claimed that he had secured guarantees from Iran that it would not pursue the development of nuclear weapons, a key demand of the United States.

The US President has repeatedly stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a top priority for his administration.

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He has also called for the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route that has been at the centre of regional tensions.

Despite the renewed diplomatic messaging from both sides, Ghalibaf's comments underline the significant trust deficit that continues to hamper negotiations.

His statement reflects that Tehran is unlikely to make concessions unless concrete assurances and measurable benefits are delivered first.

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