Trump Says Iran Has Agreed To Forgo Nuclear Weapons As US Sends Tougher Peace Proposal

US President Donald Trump has said Iran has agreed not to develop nuclear weapons, as reports indicated that Washington has sent a revised and tougher peace proposal to Tehran amid ongoing negotiations aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East.

Speaking during an interview broadcast on Fox News, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a non-negotiable condition for any agreement.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that, and it was very interesting," Trump said.

According to reports from The New York Times and Axios, the Trump administration has returned a new framework for consideration by Iran containing stricter terms. However, details of the revised proposal were not immediately available.

Any changes to the framework could further delay efforts to secure a formal agreement that would end the conflict and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route that has faced disruptions in recent weeks.

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While Trump expressed optimism about negotiations, he also signalled that military options remain on the table if talks fail.

"I'm in no hurry," he said.

"Slowly but surely we're getting, I think, what we want and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end in a different way."

Iran has previously disputed several of Trump's claims. Tehran has demanded the release of $12 billion in frozen assets before engaging in substantive negotiations on issues including its nuclear programme.

Iranian officials have also dismissed earlier US assertions that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium would be destroyed, calling such comments "baseless."

Diplomatic efforts have continued despite periodic flare-ups. Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that the country's Revolutionary Guards had downed a US military drone allegedly approaching Iranian territorial waters. The United States has not confirmed the incident.

ALSO READ: Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait Of Hormuz, Warns Ships To Follow Designated Routes: Report

Tensions have also persisted around the Strait of Hormuz, where competing restrictions have disrupted oil shipments and raised concerns about global energy supplies.

After Trump suggested on social media that Iran would impose "no tolls" on vessels using the waterway once restrictions were lifted, Iran's Fars news agency cited sources saying that no such provision exists in the proposed agreement.

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