LG Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Allows Hard Liquor Sales Across UT

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a new excise policy that significantly liberalises the Union Territory's liquor regime, expanding regulated access to alcoholic beverages, simplifying licensing procedures and increasing the number of retail liquor outlets, news agency ANI reported.

Under the revised policy, the sale of hard liquor, including foreign liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), will now be permitted through retail vends. Previously, only beer, wine and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages could be sold through licensed outlets.

The policy, framed after consultations with civil society groups, NGOs, religious organisations, public representatives and government officials, seeks to address what the administration described as an artificial scarcity of liquor in Ladakh.

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An official spokesperson, cited by The New Indian Express, the shortage had encouraged tourists to bring liquor from outside the region, leading to revenue losses for the UT.

“To improve accessibility and ensure regulated availability, 20 liquor vends would be opened through e-auction,” the spokesperson said. Earlier, only two liquor vends were operational in Ladakh.

Liquor availability will also expand beyond Leh city to the districts of Nubra, Changthang, Sham and Zanskar. For the first time, guest houses and homestays will be allowed to operate retail liquor vends upon payment of the prescribed licence fee. Beer bars with microbreweries will also be permitted.

The policy eases licensing requirements by reducing the number of documents needed for an excise licence from 16 to six. It also removes the mandatory requirement for district administration approval, a process that previously took several months.

According to the report, consumption of liquor will now be allowed within hotel premises, including guest rooms, while special permits may be issued for serving liquor at private functions and banquet halls upon payment of requisite fees.

The administration has introduced a simplified duty structure, including a uniform excise duty of Rs 500 per litre of pure alcohol (LPL) across all IMFL brands. Wholesale licence fees have been increased from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, while retailer profit margins have been reduced from 12% to 10%.

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“The revised Excise Policy seeks to establish a balanced and pragmatic framework that addresses public concerns, strengthens regulatory oversight, facilitates tourism and economic activity, prevents illegal trade and contributes towards reducing the dependence on narcotic substances, through lawful and regulated channels,” LG Saxena reportedly said.

The policy also prohibits the sale of liquor in plastic bottles and mandates compliance with a 100-metre distance norm from religious places, educational institutions, hospitals and public parks.

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