Will Resolve Border Issue With India 'Through Table Talks', Nepal PM Balendra Shah Says

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties with India, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday said his government is committed to resolving longstanding border disputes through dialogue and peaceful negotiations, reaffirming Kathmandu's preference for diplomacy in addressing sensitive bilateral issues.

Addressing Parliament for the first time since taking office following the March elections, Shah said Nepal would pursue a peaceful and constructive approach to settle all outstanding boundary issues.

"The border issue with India will be resolved through table talks and diplomatic efforts," he told lawmakers, stressing that diplomacy, mutual respect and cooperation would remain central to Nepal's foreign policy.

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India and Nepal share a nearly 1,751-kilometre open border and enjoy deep cultural, economic and people-to-people ties.

However, the two countries have for decades differed over certain boundary claims, particularly in the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region in western Nepal and the Susta area in the south.

The dispute is rooted in differing interpretations of the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli, signed between the Kingdom of Nepal and British India.

Both sides have maintained their respective claims over the contested territories.

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India has consistently maintained that the disputed areas are part of its territory and has emphasised that all unresolved boundary matters should be addressed through established bilateral mechanisms and diplomatic channels.

Shah's remarks signal Kathmandu's intent to pursue negotiations and dialogue in seeking a mutually acceptable resolution to the sensitive border issue.

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