IPL Final 2026: Bengaluru Police Bans Public Celebrations, Bike Rallies - Check Full Advisory Here

Ahead of IPL 2026 final today May 31, Bengaluru police has issued a public advisory urging citizens to strictly adhere to safety guidelines as Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to face Gujarat Titans. With large gatherings and elaboratory celebrations expected, officials have banned public celebrations, bike rallies, provocative social media posts to ensure public safety.

The notice comes after stampede incident occured last year, outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in 11 deaths as large crowd arrived for victory celebrations following RCB's win.

Here are key points from police advisory -

• The public shall not engage in any kind of celebrations in public places after the result of the final match is announced.

• LED walls facing the roads should not be installed without the permission of the concerned authorities, and the match should not be broadcast on already installed LED walls.

• Bursting crackers is prohibited. Dangerous materials should not be used.

• Maintaining peace and discipline in areas with large crowds.

• Strictly adhering to the advice and instructions given by traffic police.

• Prohibiting bike rallies, reckless driving, stunts, misuse of horns, and blocking roads.

• Advising against creating disturbances by consuming alcohol in public places, fighting, or behaving indecently.

• Not sharing provocative posts, hate messages, or rumors on social media.

• Not provoking, insulting, or behaving in a way that leads to fights with fans of other teams in the name of the match result.

• It should not be forgotten that maintaining law and order, public peace, and safety is the responsibility of every individual.

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