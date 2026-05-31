Upcoming IPOs: CMR Green Tech, Hexagon Nutrition Mainboard Issues Set To Launch This Week

The first week of June will see some action in the primary market with a group of new initial public offerings slated to open for subscription. The coming week will witness the launch of two mainboard IPOs and three SME IPOs.

Here's a look at the IPO action in the primary market during June 1-5, 2026:

CMR Green Technologies IPO (Mainboard)

The mainbaord IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 630.88 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.29 crore shares worth Rs 630.88 crore.

CMR Green Technologies IPO opens for subscription on Jun 3, 2026 and closes on Jun 5, 2026. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Jun 8, 2026. Shares will list on NSE and BSE with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 10, 2026.

The price band is set at Rs 182 to Rs 192 per share.

Equirus Capital Pvt.Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani's $4 Billion Jio IPO Hits Roadblocks on Iran War Impact

Hexagon Nutrition IPO (Mainboard)

Hexagon Nutrition IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 138.87 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore shares worth Rs 138.87 crore.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens for subscription on Jun 5, 2026 and closes on Jun 9, 2026. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Jun 10, 2026. Shares will list on NSE and BSE with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 12, 2026.

The price band is set at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share.

Cumulative Capital Pvt.Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Merritronix IPO (SME Issue)

Merritronix IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 70.03 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares worth Rs 70.03 crore. Merritronix IPO opens for subscription on Jun 1, 2026 and closes on Jun 3, 2026. Shares will list on the BSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 8, 2026.

Vahh Chemicals IPO (SME Issue)

Vahh Chemicals IPO is a fixed issue of Rs 13.45 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares worth Rs 13.45 crore. Vahh Chemicals IPO opens for subscription on Jun 4, 2026 and closes on Jun 8, 2026. Shares will list on the BSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 11, 2026.

ALSO READ: SpaceX IPO Gets Another Greenlight Toward Faster Index Inclusion

Genxai Analytics IPO (SME Issue)

Genxai Analytics IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 54.84 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares worth Rs 54.84 crore. Genxai Analytics IPO opens for subscription on Jun 5, 2026 and closes on Jun 9, 2026. Shares will list on the NSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 12, 2026.

Listings

Among new listings, shares of SMR Jewels Ltd. and M R Maniveni Foods Ltd. will debut on BSE SME on June 1. On June 2, shares of Yaashvi Jewellers will debut on BSE SME. On June 3, shares of Rajnandini Fashion India will debut on BSE SME. On June 5, shares of Aureate Tradde will debut on BSE SME.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.