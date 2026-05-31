Delhi-NCR Braces For Thunderstorms, Light Rain Likely In Isolated Areas

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness unsettled weather conditions on May 31, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, dust-raising winds and isolated spells of light rain across parts of the region.

According to the latest forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), New Delhi, the national capital is expected to see partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy during the day. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places, particularly during the evening and night hours.

The IMD has warned that strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, could accompany thunderstorm activity, potentially leading to reduced visibility and disruptions to outdoor activities.

"Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards evening/night," the IMD said in its forecast.

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The changing weather pattern is being driven by a Western Disturbance embedded in the middle tropospheric westerlies, along with associated cyclonic circulations over central Pakistan and adjoining regions. Multiple troughs extending across northwestern and central India are also contributing to atmospheric instability, increasing the likelihood of cloud formation, gusty winds and isolated rainfall over Delhi-NCR.

Despite the possibility of rain, widespread precipitation is not expected across the region, with most areas likely to remain dry while a few localities may receive brief showers.

The weather office has forecast the maximum temperature in Delhi between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius on May 31, while the minimum temperature is expected to range between 22 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. These readings are lower than the normal maximum temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius for this time of year.

Looking ahead, weather conditions are expected to stabilise from June 1 onwards. The IMD's five-day outlook suggests mainly partly cloudy to clear skies across Delhi-NCR, with temperatures gradually climbing.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to rise to 37-39 degrees Celsius on June 1, 38-40 degrees Celsius on June 2 and could touch 40-42 degrees Celsius by June 4, signalling a return of hotter weather conditions across the national capital region.

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