Kedarnath, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib Travel Suspended Amid Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand

The movement of pilgrims towards Badrinath, Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib has been suspended in Uttarakhand as a precautinary measure due to continuous rainfall in the region, ANI reported.

At present, vehicles have been stopped from proceeding further till a detailed assessment of the weather conditions and the status of these routes is completed. The movement will only be allowed till these routes are declared safe for travel.

(This is a developing story.)

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