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Kedarnath, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib Travel Suspended Amid Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand

Vehicle movement will only be allowed till these pilgrimage routes are declared safe for travel.

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Kedarnath, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib Travel Suspended Amid Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand
Image: PTI

The movement of pilgrims towards Badrinath, Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib has been suspended in Uttarakhand as a precautinary measure due to continuous rainfall in the region, ANI reported.

At present, vehicles have been stopped from proceeding further till a detailed assessment of the weather conditions and the status of these routes is completed. The movement will only be allowed till these routes are declared safe for travel.

 (This is a developing story.)

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Kedarnath, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib Travel Suspended Amid Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib Travel Suspended Amid Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand

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