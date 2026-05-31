NPPA Fixes Retail Prices Of 30 Drug Formulations, Including Vitamin D3, Diabetes And Cardiac Medicines

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 30 drug formulations, including Vitamin D3 oral solutions, calcium supplements, anti-diabetic medicines, cardiovascular drugs and antibiotics, through an order issued on May 27, 2026.

Shared by ANI on X, the notification, issued under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, prescribes retail prices exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), wherever applicable.

Among the key formulations, NPPA fixed the retail price of Vitamin D3 Oral Solution (60,000 IU) at Rs 14.91 per ml for a product manufactured by Tirupati Medicare and marketed by Intas Pharmaceuticals. Another Cholecalciferol Oral Solution (60,000 IU), manufactured by Pharma Synth Formulations, has been priced at Rs 15.88 per ml.

The regulator also capped the price of Calcium, Vitamin D3, Methylcobalamin, L-Methylfolate Calcium and Pyridoxal-5 Phosphate tablets at Rs 19.78 per tablet.

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Several diabetes therapies feature in the latest notification. Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended Release tablets have been priced at Rs 14.88 per tablet. Sitagliptin, Glimepiride and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets have been fixed at Rs 11.91 and Rs 10.39 per tablet for different strengths, while Teneligliptin and Dapagliflozin tablets will retail at Rs 10.17 per tablet.

In the cardiovascular segment, Atorvastatin and Fenofibrate tablets have been priced at Rs 18.46 per tablet. Bisoprolol Fumarate 5 mg plus Amlodipine 5 mg tablets have been fixed at Rs 9.40 per tablet, while the 2.5 mg Bisoprolol and 5 mg Amlodipine combination has been priced at Rs 7.31 per tablet.

NPPA also fixed the retail price of Cilnidipine 20 mg and Telmisartan 40 mg tablets at Rs 14.95 per tablet, and the Cilnidipine 10 mg and Telmisartan 40 mg combination at Rs 12.98 per tablet.

Other notable formulations include Bilastine and Montelukast tablets for allergies at Rs 21.22 per tablet, Cefpodoxime and Potassium Clavulanate oral suspension at Rs 3.65 per ml and Rs 5.74 per ml depending on the strength, and Diclofenac Potassium, Paracetamol and Serratiopeptidase tablets at Rs 10.07 per tablet.

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The highest-priced formulation in the notification is Tacrolimus Prolonged Release Capsules 3 mg, manufactured by Zydus Lifesciences, with a retail price of Rs 127 per capsule.

The NPPA said manufacturers may add GST only if it is actually paid or payable to the government. It also warned that any overcharging beyond the notified prices could attract recovery proceedings along with interest under the DPCO, 2013 and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

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