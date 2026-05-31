PM Modi Urges Hydration Amid Heatwave, Hails Desi Drinks, Mangoes

As large parts of the country reel under intense heatwave conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to stay hydrated, limit exposure to harsh sunlight and follow official safety advisories.

In the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday May 31, PM Modi mentioned that the soaring temperatures are not only impacting daily routines but are also reflecting in kitchens, with households adapting to summer by shifting cooking styles by storing water in earthen pots, setting curd, and turning to raw mango-based preparations to beat the heat.

"At this time, most parts of the country are experiencing intense heat. Strong sunlight and hot winds make it very important to take care of ourselves in such weather. Keep drinking water regularly, and if you must go out in the sun, do so with caution. In this regard, do not forget to follow the guidelines issued by the government departments," said PM Modi.

The prime minister's latest warning come days after he issued a public appeal to citizens across the country as temperatures continued to surge across the country, urging people to take precautions against the scorching heat and to look out for one another during what he called as increasingly difficult days.

"Our way of dealing with heat can often be seen in our kitchens as well. You must have noticed that as the heat increases, the taste of food at home and even the style of cooking changes. In some places, water is stored in earthen pots, in some places curd starts to set, raw mangoes starts to boil," he added.

PM Modi further referred to traditonal summer drinks prepared in different parts of the country that highlight the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat.'

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"... You are also familiar with the traditional drinks. In Northern Bharat, you will find Aam Panna... Lassi is found in Punjab and Haryana in big glasses, in Rajasthan and Gujarat, buttermilk becomes a part of every meal and in Bihar and Jharkhand and eastern UP, Sattu Sharbat is unmatched as it fills the stomach and gives energy also. Kokum Sharbat, Sol Kadhi are consumed in Konkan and Goa, in Southern Bharat, you will get Panakam, Neer Mod and Sambaram; and Bela Panna in Odisha... They also reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'... You too shall enjoy such traditional drinks in summers," said PM Modi.

In addition to summer drinks, the prime minister emphasised on how mangoes become the centre of conversations across households in India, reflecting the fruit's deep cultural significance.

" As soon as the summer arrives, another topic of discussion begins in every household, and that is mangoes. Mangoes become the subject of common conversation. There is probably no home in India where mangoes are not discussed during the summer season. Every region has its own mango, its own taste, and its own fragrance. From Maharashtra and the Konkan region comes Hapus (Alphonso), from Gujarat comes Kesar, which is the soul of aamras, from Uttar Pradesh comes Dasheri, and from my Kashi comes Langda..."

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