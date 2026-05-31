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Did Petrol, Diesel Prices Change On May 31? Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru And More

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

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Did Petrol, Diesel Prices Change On May 31? Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru And More
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In the last two weeks, the prices of petrol and diesel had been hiked for four times, with the latest increase of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively on Monday. So far, prices have increased by Rs 7.5-8 since the start of the US-Iran war as global oil prices have soared due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has impacted oil marketing companies significantly.

Indian consumers are facing a sharp rise in fuel expenses once again, with petrol prices in several cities are set to touch the Rs 114-per-litre, revealingthe widening gap in fuel costs across states. In Delhi, petrol is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. State-owned oil firms are incurring losses Rs 1,600-1,700 crore per day, over Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 weeks amid the crisis.

ALSO READ: Finance Ministry Warns Of Rising Inflation Risks As Fuel Costs, Wholesale Prices Climb

On May 31, however, prices of petrol and diesel have remained largely unchanged, with the exception of a few paise.

Petrol prices on May 31

  • Petrol price in Delhi :  Rs 102.12/litre 
  • Petrol price in Kolkata : Rs 113.51/litre 
  • Petrol price in Mumbai : Rs 112.21/litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai : Rs 108.01/litre
  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre
  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

ALSO READ: India Fuel Prices Not High Enough To Destroy Demand, Says Moody's; Sees Brent At $90-110 This Year

Diesel prices on May 31

  • Diesel price in Delhi : Rs 95.20/litre 
  • Diesel price in Kolkata : Rs 99.82/litre 
  • Diesel price in Mumbai : Rs 97.83litre 
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad : 103.82/litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

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