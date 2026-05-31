Did Petrol, Diesel Prices Change On May 31? Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru And More

In the last two weeks, the prices of petrol and diesel had been hiked for four times, with the latest increase of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively on Monday. So far, prices have increased by Rs 7.5-8 since the start of the US-Iran war as global oil prices have soared due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has impacted oil marketing companies significantly.

Indian consumers are facing a sharp rise in fuel expenses once again, with petrol prices in several cities are set to touch the Rs 114-per-litre, revealingthe widening gap in fuel costs across states. In Delhi, petrol is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. State-owned oil firms are incurring losses Rs 1,600-1,700 crore per day, over Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 weeks amid the crisis.

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On May 31, however, prices of petrol and diesel have remained largely unchanged, with the exception of a few paise.

Petrol prices on May 31

Petrol price in Delhi : Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata : Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai : Rs 112.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai : Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

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Diesel prices on May 31

Diesel price in Delhi : Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata : Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai : Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad : 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

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