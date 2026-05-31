Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait Of Hormuz, Warns Ships To Follow Designated Routes: Report

Iran has reiterated its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that all commercial vessels, tankers and naval ships must strictly follow designated shipping routes and secure permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy while transiting the strategic waterway, multiple media reports said.

According to Iranian media, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, "The management of the Strait of Hormuz is exercised with full authority by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

It added that vessels are required to travel only through approved routes and obtain clearance from the IRGC Navy, warning that any violation of these regulations will seriously jeopardise the security of their traffic.

Iran also cautioned international naval forces operating in the region, saying any interference with shipping administration or vessel movement would prompt a swift response.

ALSO READ: Global Fuel Shortages Loom As IMF, World Bank, IEA Warn Of Prolonged Hormuz Strait Crisis

The statement comes as Qatar reiterated its opposition to permanent transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said, "Qatar and also the partners in the Gulf stated very clearly that charging fees will always impact the consumer, so we are against this."

However, he indicated that temporary charges could be discussed if linked to specific purposes such as mine-clearing operations.

Meanwhile, Oman's Maritime Security Centre reported the discovery of a suspected naval mine in Omani waters and urged mariners to remain vigilant. The agency advised vessels to avoid suspicious objects and immediately report them to authorities.

Regional security concerns have intensified, with the Joint Maritime Information Centre maintaining that the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical amid the ongoing US naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked port infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Pentagon Chief Says US Ready To Restart Strikes On Iran If There Is No Deal

Separately, UK Maritime Trade Operations warned of increased naval activity, stating that mariners should expect "increased naval presence, enhanced force protection postures, potential VHF hailing, and congestion near anchorage areas."

The developments come against the backdrop of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, and continued military activity across the wider Middle East.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.