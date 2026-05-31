US-Iran Deal: Trump Seeks Tougher Terms, Sends Revised Framework Back To Tehran, Says Report

US President Donald Trump has sought changes to a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, sending a revised framework back to Tehran for further consideration and potentially delaying a final deal, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing officials familiar with the negotiations.

According to the report, Trump pushed for tougher terms in the draft agreement, although the precise changes were not immediately known. The revised proposal has now been returned to Iran as negotiators continue efforts to secure a settlement.

Separately, Axios reported that Trump wanted to strengthen several provisions he considers essential, particularly those related to Iran's nuclear material and stockpile of enriched uranium. The proposed revisions could prolong negotiations by several days before a determination is made on whether the agreement can bring an end to the conflict.

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The deal had been awaiting Trump's approval, US sources previously told AFP. However, the president stopped short of signing off on the framework after a White House Situation Room meeting on Friday.

Trump has repeatedly outlined conditions for any agreement with Tehran, including assurances that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that carries roughly 20% of the world's oil supply.

The conflict began after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28. Since then, diplomatic efforts have focused on securing a negotiated settlement, though a final agreement has remained elusive amid differences between the two sides.

The New York Times reported that Trump left a two-hour White House Situation Room meeting on Friday without reaching a decision on the proposed agreement, according to a senior administration official. The outcome contrasted with the president's earlier social media post indicating he intended “to make a final determination” during the meeting.

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Iranian state media in a telephone interview on Friday that the current negotiations were limited in scope and did not include “the nuclear issue.”

In his social media post, Trump also suggested that a deal could lead to the lifting of the US naval blockade targeting Iranian ships and ports, allowing shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to resume.

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