The Week Ahead: US-Iran Tensions, Monsoon, RBI MPC Decision, IPOs

As June begins next week, marking the halfway point of 2026, volatily is expected across the globe amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East that have rattles markets since late February.

The week ahead will also focus on the MPC meeting, US-Iran talks and monsoon showers. Crude oil prices are expected to be a matter of concern amid the geopolitical risks

US-Iran Tensions

US-Iran linked uncertainty still looms with conflict enetring fourth month as US President Donald Trump recently claiming both the countries are close to a "very good deal," but if Washington does not get what it wants, then it will “end it in a different way."

"We're close to a very good deal. If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal, and slowly but surely, we're getting what we want — and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end it a different way," Trump said during an interview to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, which was aired on Fox News on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has ruled out a deal with the US, unless tangible results are seen. "There is ‌no trust in ⁠the enemy's words and ‌promises. Our only ‌criterion is to ‌achieve ‌tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in ⁠return," ⁠he said.



MPC decision

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 5, 2026. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision and share the economic outlook on June 5, 2026. In the previous MPC meeting, the central bank maintained the benchmark repo rate at 5.25%.

Onset of Monsoon

As the entire country expects onset of monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till June 3. Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and the northeastern parts of the country are liekly to witness rain tomorrow, June 1.

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Petrol, Diesel Prices

Next week, focus will also be on any changes in petrol and diesel prices as in the last two weeks, rates have been hiked for four times, with the latest increase of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively. So far, prices have increased by Rs 7.5-8 since the start of the US-Iran war as global oil prices have soared due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has impacted oil marketing companies significantly

US Jobs data

On Friday, June 5, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the May jobs report. In April, employers added 115,000 jobs, down from 178,000 in March, while the unemployment rate was at 4.3%.

Upcoming IPOs

The coming week will witness the launch of two mainboard IPOs such as CMR Green Technologies and Hexagon Nutrition.

CMR Green Technologies IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 630.88 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.29 crore shares worth Rs 630.88 crore.

Meanwhile, Hexagon Nutrition is a book-build issue of Rs 138.87 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore shares worth Rs 138.87 crore. The IPO opens for subscription on Jun 5, 2026 and closes on Jun 9, 2026. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Jun 10, 2026. Shares will list on NSE and BSE with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 12, 2026.

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