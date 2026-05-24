WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley Feature In Chaotic Night Before Clash In Italy

WWE's final major event before Clash in Italy delivered a night filled with controversial finishes, tense alliances and successful championship defences on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Logan Paul and Austin Theory escaped with the World Tag Team Championships through questionable tactics, Becky Lynch avoided defeat against Sol Ruca, while Penta and the team of Paige and Brie Bella also retained their respective titles.

The event largely focused on champions protecting their positions before WWE heads to Europe for Clash in Italy. Several rivalries intensified during the night, particularly after Bron Breakker targeted The Street Profits following the main event.

Sol Ruca also strengthened her rise on the main roster by earning a Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch.

1) The Vision vs. The Street Profits: Logan Paul And Austin Theory Escape With Tag Titles

The main event saw Logan Paul and Austin Theory defend the World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits in a match that quickly descended into chaos.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins controlled key moments of the contest and appeared close to victory after a strong offensive sequence that included Ford landing a high-impact splash. The momentum changed when Paul used his brass knuckles and struck Ford while the referee wsa distracted, allowing Theory to secure the pinfall.

After the match ended, Bron Breakker stormed the ring and delivered spears to both members of The Street Profits, adding another layer to the growing tensions near the top of WWE's tag team division.

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2) Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca: Ruca Earns Title Match

Sol Ruca continued her impressive rise by forcing Becky Lynch into a disqualification finish that earned her a future championship opportunity.

Ruca pushed Lynch throughout the match and looked set to connect with the Sol Snatcher before Lynch deliberately pulled referee Jessika Carr into harm's way. The referee immediately called for the bell, awarding the victory to Ruca via disqualification.

Although Lynch avoided being pinned, the result confirmed that Ruca will challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy.

3) Penta vs. Ethan Page: Penta Retains Intercontinental Championship

Penta successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page after overcoming several underhanded tactics during the contest.

Page attempted to gain an advantage by exposing the top turnbuckle while the referee was distracted, but Penta recovered after a near-fall sequence and delivered a Mexican Destroyer to finish the match and retain the title.

The victory keeps Penta's championship momentum intact heading into one of WWE's biggest international events of the year.

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4) Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Feb and Michin: Jade Cargill's Team Capitalises On Rivalries

The opening six-woman tag team match featured Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss taking on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab.

Ripley and Flair briefly managed to work together despite their ongoing tensions, but the partnership eventually broke down late in the match. Cargill took advantage of the confusion, sending Ripley into Flair before delivering Jaded to secure the win for her team.

The result further intensified the unresolved issues between several of WWE's top women stars before Clash in Italy.

5) Brie Bella and Paige vs. Irresistible Forces: Paige And Brie Bella Retain Their Title

Paige and Brie Bella retained the Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Lash Legend despite spending large portions of the match under pressure.

The challengers used their strength advantage to dominate stretches of the bout, but the champions relied on timing and teamwork to survive. Paige rolled up Jax for the deciding pin while Brie Bella added leverage from ringside to help secure the victory.

Clash In Italy Takes Shape

Saturday Night's Main Event established several key directions heading into Clash in Italy. Sol Ruca now has a confirmed championship opportunity against Becky Lynch, while Bron Breakker's attack on The Street Profits hinted at a major confrontation involving the tag division.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul and Austin Theory continue to attract controversy around their title reign, and Penta remains one of WWE's most consistent champions entering the upcoming premium live event.

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