French Open 2026 Live Streaming: Date, Schedule, How To Watch Roland Garros In India

One of the most gruelling tennis tournaments in the world, Roland-Garros, gets underway on Sunday, with Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev among the biggest names returning to the clay courts of Paris this year.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, will once again test the world's leading players across two demanding weeks on the iconic red clay surface at Stade Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff had emerged victorious in the men's and women's singles events last year, though only Gauff returns this season as the defending champion.

ALSO READ | Why Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic And Other Top Tennis Stars Are Threatening French Open Boycott

World No. 1 Sinner heads into the tournament as the standout favourite in the men's draw after arriving in Paris on the back of a 29-match winning streak and his Italian Open triumph. Novak Djokovic also remains a firm title contender as the Serbian targets a historic 25th Grand Slam singles title.

In the women's draw, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Gauff find themselves in the same half of the bracket, potentially setting up a high-profile semifinal clash. Four-time champion Iga Swiatek and reigning Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina headline the opposite half.

However, one of the biggest stories ahead of the tournament has been the absence of defending men's champion Alcaraz, who has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

There is no Indian representation in the singles main draws this year, though Yuki Bhambri and N. Sriram Balaji are set to feature in the men's doubles competition. The two Indians, however, will pair up with different partners as Bhambri will play with New Zealand's Michael Venus while Sriram Balaji will feature alongside Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner.

Away from the courts, the 2026 edition has also been overshadowed by growing tensions between players and Grand Slam organisers over prize money distribution and revenue sharing. Leading stars including Sabalenka, Gauff, Djokovic and Taylor Fritz have publicly criticised the reported reduction in players' revenue share compared to ATP and WTA Tour events.

First established in 1891 and opened to international players in 1925, the French Open remains the only Grand Slam played on clay courts. Rafael Nadal continues to hold the men's record with 14 singles titles, while Chris Evert remains the most successful woman in tournament history with seven singles crowns.

French Open 2026: Start Date

The main draw of the French Open 2026 will begin on May 24 following the conclusion of the qualifying rounds. The tournament will continue till June 7.

ALSO READ | Man United's Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League Player Of The Season Award — Check Past Winners

Full French Open 2026 Schedule

May 24-June 1: Main draw early rounds

June 2-3: Quarterfinals

June 4: Women's singles semifinals

June 5: Men's singles semifinals

June 6: Women's singles final

June 7: Men's singles final

How To Watch French Open 2026 Live Broadcast

In India, fans can watch the French Open 2026 live on Sony Sports Network channels.

French Open 2026 Live Streaming

Live streaming of Roland Garros 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and Fancode in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.