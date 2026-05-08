Why Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic And Other Top Tennis Stars Are Threatening French Open Boycott

Just weeks before the 2026 French Open begins on May 24, tennis is facing the possibility of a player revolt involving some of the sport's biggest names.

What started with private letters sent to all four Grand Slam organisers last year, has now spilled into the public, with top-ranked stars openly discussing the possibility of a Grand Slam boycott if talks continue to stall.

Women's world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has emerged as one of the leading voices discussing a potential Grand Slam boycott, with men's world no. 1 Jannik Sinner, top female player Coco Gauff and legendary men's player Novak Djokovic adding their voice to the movement. The players also have broader backing from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

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At the centre of the dispute is one simple demand - players want Grand Slams to commit to giving them a 22% share of tournament revenues, arguing that the current structure no longer reflects the commercial growth of the sport.

French Open organisers recently announced a record €61.7 million prize pool for the 2026 tournament, a 9.5% increase from the previous edition. However, the players argue that their actual percentage share of the revenue is dropping when compared to the event's rapid growth.

Last year, Roland Garros generated around €395 million, a 14% year-on-year increase, while revenues for 2026 are projected to exceed €400 million.

Sabalenka has emerged as one of the most vocal figures in the standoff. The women's world no. 1 recently suggested a boycott remains possible, saying, “I feel like the show is on us.”

Sinner framed the issue less as a money fight and more as a wider question about player treatment and respect across the tour.

“It's more about respect,” the men's world no. 1 said ahead of the Italian Open. “It's not only for the top players, it's for all of us players.”

Djokovic's PTPA has also publicly backed the movement, calling for “deep structural changes” in tennis and supporting players' demands for a fairer share of revenues generated by the sport's biggest events.

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The pressure on Grand Slam organisers has intensified because of the scale of support behind the movement. With reigning World No. 1s, defending champions and multiple Grand Slam winners publicly aligned, this is being viewed as one of tennis' most serious power struggles in years.

Tournament organisers, however, maintain that rising revenues are also being reinvested into infrastructure, player facilities and support for lower-ranked players through larger qualifying-round payouts.

For now, no formal boycott has been announced. But with Roland Garros approaching, pressure is now firmly on Grand Slam organisers to respond before the dispute escalates further.

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