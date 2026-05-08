BCCI Cracks Down On IPL Teams Over Security Breaches, Dugout Misconduct And 'Honey-Trap' Risks

The BCCI has issued a stern seven-page advisory to all 10 IPL franchises flagging multiple lapses in discipline, professionalism and security during the ongoing 2026 season.

In the communication sent by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the board warned that repeated violations could expose players, franchises and the IPL itself to major reputational, legal and security risks. The advisory also threatened strict action, including show-cause notices, heavy fines, suspensions and even disqualification for repeated breaches.

Here is a breakdown of the four major concerns highlighted by the BCCI:

1. ‘Honey-Trap' Concerns Over Unauthorised Hotel Room Access

The most serious warning from the BCCI centred around unauthorised visitors entering team members hotel rooms. The board specifically referred to the "well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments".

According to the advisory, such incidents could potentially lead to allegations of misconduct and create serious legal complications for both individuals and franchises.

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Under the revised protocol, no guest, irrespective of their relationship with a player, can enter a hotel room without prior written approval from the team manager, who will in turn inform the anti-corruption unit team member travelling with the franchise.

The ACSU reportedly found several cases where unauthorised individuals were being allowed onto team hotel floors without the knowledge of team management.

2. Players Sneaking Out Of Team Hotels

The BCCI also expressed concern over players and support staff leaving team hotels at irregular hours without informing security officials. The board has now made it mandatory for all team members to seek clearance from the designated security liaison officer and team integrity officer before leaving hotels during tournament commitments.

The ACSU reportedly detected multiple instances of players ignoring established movement protocols and leaving hotels late at night without authorization, raising integrity and security concerns.

3. Franchise Owners Entering Restricted Areas

Another major flashpoint involved franchise owners entering restricted players' and match officials access zones during matches. The BCCI advisory accused team owners of interacting with players and officials inside dressing rooms, dugouts and near the playing arena during live matches.

To tighten enforcement, the board has explicitly barred franchise owners from entering or engaging with players and support staff inside restricted operational areas during games, limiting their involvement to after the game is finished. The directive reportedly followed several incidents where franchise officials and owners were seen in restricted zones during live broadcasts.

4. Dugout Discipline: Phones And Vapes Under Scrutiny

The BCCI also cracked down on dugout behaviour after multiple incidents involving mobile phones and vaping devices surfaced publicly during IPL 2026.

In one case, the Rajasthan Royals team manager was fined Rs 1 lakh after he was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

Separately, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was fined 25% of his match fee after he was caught on camera using an e-cigarette in the dressing room during a match. The BCCI views mobile phone usage in dugouts as a major anti-corruption concern, while vaping and e-cigarette usage falls under prohibited conduct at match venues.

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