US-Iran War News Live Updates: Strait of Hormuz Blockade Remains, To Open After Iran Negotiations, Says US As Ceasefire Uncertainty Continues

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at a press briefing said that the Strait of Hormuz blockade remains, and informed that the key waterway will be ‘open and toll-free' for global shipping after negotiations with Iran.

This comment comes after US President Donald Trump held a White House Situation Room meeting with his advisers on Friday, however he has still not decided on whether to move forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, PTI reported. Iran also said the agreement has not been finalised.



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