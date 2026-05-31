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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Strait of Hormuz Blockade Remains, To Open After Iran Negotiations, Says US As Ceasefire Uncertainty Continues

Trump has still not decided on whether to move forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Strait of Hormuz Blockade Remains, To Open After Iran Negotiations, Says US As Ceasefire Uncertainty Continues
3 minutes ago

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at a press briefing said that the Strait of Hormuz blockade remains, and informed that the key waterway will be ‘open and toll-free' for global shipping after negotiations with Iran.

This comment comes after US President Donald Trump held a White House Situation Room meeting with his advisers on Friday, however he  has still not decided on whether to move forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, PTI reported. Iran also said the agreement has not been finalised.

Catch all LIVE updates on US-Iran conflict here.

May 31, 2026 09:31 (IST)
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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Deal Terms Tightened

US President Donald Trump toughened terms of framework for potential Iran deal as ceasfire uncertainties continue, New York Times reported.

May 31, 2026 09:25 (IST)
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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Forces Disable Gambia Flagged Vessel Violating Blockade

US forces present in the Gulf of Oman have disabled a Gambia-flagged maritime vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, May 29, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. The forces observed M/V Lian Star transiting international waters toward an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman and issued more than 20 warnings while informing the vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade. The vessel was disabled  by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room.

May 31, 2026 08:57 (IST)
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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Productive Nuclear Negotiations

Speaking on nuclear negotiations, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth  said, "Iran is coming in our direction and talks have been productive, but it can either do this through a deal or deal with War Department."

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