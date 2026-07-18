Lenin Box Office Collection Day 8: Telugu Film Continues Run With Steady Earnings

Telugu action drama film Lenin continued to draw audiences across key centres, helping strengthen its overall India and worldwide totals after completing eight days on the big screen.

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 8

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Lenin collected Rs 1.65 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 8, marking a 17.5% drop from its Day 7 collection of Rs 2 crore. The film was screened across 1,681 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 22% on its second Friday.

With the latest figures, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 38.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 43.94 crore.

Overseas And Worldwide Collection

The film earned Rs 15 lakh overseas on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.55 crore. Including both domestic and overseas earnings, Lenin has now collected Rs 53.49 crore at the worldwide box office, as per Sacnilk.

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Occupancy Across Major Regions

Among major centres, Warangal registered the highest overall occupancy at 43% across 17 shows. Vizag-Visakhapatnam followed with 32.8% occupancy from 83 shows, while Mahbubnagar recorded 31.8% from 4 shows. Kakinada posted 31.3% occupancy across 23 shows.

Hyderabad registered 23.3% occupancy from 285 shows, while Chennai recorded 23% across 14 shows. Guntur stood at 19.8%, followed by Vijayawada at 15.8% and Bengaluru at 12.5%. Karimnagar and the National Capital Region (NCR) each recorded 10.8%, while Nizamabad posted 9.3% and Mumbai reported 8.7% occupancy. These occupancy figures are based on estimates reported by Sacnilk.

About Lenin

Lenin is a Telugu rural action-drama film directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. The film features Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, with Sunil, Shivaji, Ramki, Ramesh Indira, Brahmaji, Pramod Panju, Easwari Rao, Getup Srinu and Rajiv Kanakala playing other supporting roles in the film. Music is composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Leon Britto and editing by Navin Nooli. The film was released on July 10, 2026.

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