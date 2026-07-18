Axis Bank Appoints Rajeev Mantri As Chief Financial Officer

Axis Bank has appointed Rajeev Mantri as its chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective September 28, 2026, following the resignation of Puneet Sharma, according to a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges.

The appointment was approved by the bank's Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 18, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

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Mantri will take charge as CFO from September 28, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

In its filing, Axis Bank said, “Mantri meets the qualifications and conditions prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India under the Commercial Banks (Governance) Directions, 2025,”

The bank had earlier informed exchanges about Sharma's resignation on June 29.

Mantri brings nearly three decades of experience in the financial services sector, spanning banking, financial services, credit information, consumer goods and international financial institutions.

He is currently Executive President and Chief Financial Officer at Bandhan Bank, where he oversees finance and strategy, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, reporting, treasury, taxation, investor relations, procurement and regulatory engagement.

A chartered accountant and management graduate from INSEAD Business School, Singapore, Mantri has previously held leadership roles at Standard Chartered and Mashreq Bank across India, Singapore and the UAE.

Axis Bank said Mantri has extensive expertise in banking finance, strategic planning, governance and financial controls, making him well-positioned to lead the lender's finance function.

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The bank disclosed the appointment under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in a filing with the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

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