Rs 20 Crore On The Line! IPL 2026 Final Prize Money Details For RCB-GT, Orange Cap, Purple Cap And MVP Awards

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title when they meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

Both teams have the opportunity to become only the fourth franchise in IPL history to win the tournament more than once, joining the elite company of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB enter the contest as defending champions after ending their long wait for a maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings in the 2025 final. GT, meanwhile, lifted the trophy in 2022 during their debut season and will be aiming to add a second championship to their collection.

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The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, provides a fitting stage for the season finale. It was at this very ground that RCB finally broke their title drought last year, while the venue also serves as GT's home ground.

The final will showcase some of the biggest stars in world cricket. RCB's lineup features Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt, while Gujarat Titans boast the likes of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada.

As the anticipation builds ahead of the blockbuster clash, here is a look at the IPL 2026 prize money on offer:

According to multiple media reports, the total prize pool for IPL 2026 stands at Rs 46.5 crore.

Team Prize Money

Champions: Rs 20 crore

Runners-up: Rs 13 crore

Rajasthan Royals (lost in Qualifier 2): Rs 7 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (eliminated in the Eliminator): Rs 6.5 crore

Teams Outside the Top Four

Teams finishing between fifth and 10th place will not receive any prize money.

However, they will continue to earn revenue through:

Broadcasting deals

Sponsorship agreements

Ticket sales

Individual Awards

Orange Cap winner: Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap winner: Rs 10 lakh

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Rs 10 lakh

Emerging Player of the Season: Rs 20 lakh

Current Award Leaders

Orange Cap: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with 776 runs.

Purple Cap: Gujarat pacer Kagiso Rabada with 28 wickets.

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