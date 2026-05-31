Pakistan Journo Arif Aajakia Backs Dhurandhar, Says Everything Shown Was True'

Pakistani journalist Arif Aajakia has come out in support of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, saying the controversial film largely mirrors real events despite criticism over its portrayal of crime syndicates in Karachi and India's counter-terror operations.

The Dhurandhar franchise has enjoyed widespread commercial success since the release of its first instalment in 2025 and its sequel earlier this year.

While the films have been praised for their scale and storytelling, they have also drawn criticism from some quarters for depicting real-world events and criminal networks operating in Karachi's Lyari area, with detractors arguing that the narrative presents a one-sided account.

Speaking during an interaction with journalist Saurabh Dwivedi at Talk Journalism 2026, Aajakia said the events portrayed in the film were consistent with his own experiences.

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"I was the mayor of a town in Karachi, elected mayor during the period when Dhurandhar was done. I was born and raised in Lyari, so I knew that everything shown was true," Aajakia said in a video shared by ANI.

Aajakia also spoke about his family background and identity during the conversation.

"I was born in Karachi, but my parents were born in Junagadh, Gujarat. I consider myself to be of Indian origin, not Pakistani," he added.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian intelligence operative on a covert mission inside Pakistan. The film also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and Manav Gohil.

The franchise received a major boost with the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. The sequel emerged as the most successful film in the series, grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

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