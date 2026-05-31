UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026 Out at upprpb.in: Get Direct Download Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the Exam City Intimation Slip for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access details of their allotted exam city, district and examination shift through the official website.

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 32,679 Constable vacancies across Uttar Pradesh. The written examination is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9 and 10 in offline mode using a pen-and-paper format.

As per the notification, the examination will be conducted in two shifts each day — morning and afternoon — to accommodate the large number of applicants.

ALSO READ: Will Resolve Border Issue With India 'Through Table Talks', Nepal PM Balendra Shah Says

The city intimation slip contains key information such as the candidate's name, registration number, allotted exam city and district, examination date and shift timing.

Candidates should note that the city slip is only meant to help them plan travel and accommodation arrangements.

It is not a valid document for entry into the examination hall.The UPPRPB will issue the official admit cards separately in the coming days.

Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only on the basis of the admit card and other prescribed documents.

To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official UPPRPB website, click on the relevant link, and log in using their registration number and date of birth. Alternatively, they can directly click on the download link here.

ALSO READ : ISRO, Jal Shakti Ministry Likely To Sign MoU To Strengthen Satellite-Based Water Resource Assessment

The board has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned in the slip and report any discrepancies to the authorities at the earliest. Admit cards are expected to be released shortly.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.