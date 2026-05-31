IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest-Ever Orange Cap Winner; Beats Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into IPL history after finishing as the Orange Cap winner of the 2026 edition of the T20 tournament, becoming the youngest player ever to claim the tournament's highest run-scorer award. The teenage batting sensation ended the season with 776 runs. He struck one hundred and five fifties.

The Rajasthan Royals opener's spot was confirmed after Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill (10) and Sai Sudharsan (12) could not put up enough runs in the IPL 2026 final to overtake him.

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Heading into the IPL 2026 final, Gill and Sudharsan remained in contention for the Orange Cap after stellar campaigns for Gujarat Titans. Gill finished the season with 732 runs, while Sudharsan got 722 runs.

Virat Kohli has 600 runs in IPL 2026, but RCB only need 156 to win the final. This rules out Kohli's hypothetical chances of overtaking Sooryavanshi's tally.

Sooryavanshi's season was remarkable not only for the volume of runs but also for the manner in which he scored them. The left-hander combined consistency with fearless strokeplay, ending the tournament with a strike rate above 237.3 and an average of 48.5 while emerging as one of the biggest stories of IPL 2026.

His performances included multiple match-winning knocks and helped Rajasthan Royals reach the playoffs before their elimination in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

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The feat further underlined the teenager's rapid rise in Indian cricket. At just 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi outscored several established international stars, including Gill and Virat Kohli and teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, to secure one of the IPL's most prestigious individual honours.

With the Orange Cap now in his possession, Sooryavanshi has capped off a breakthrough campaign that has firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.

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