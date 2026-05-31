IPL 2026 Final: Sundar Survives After Cox Catch Overturned; Fans Compare It To Holder's Chance

A moment of controversy unfolded during the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans were struggling at 99/4 after losing their three most prolific run-scorers of the season — Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. The early wickets helped RCB tightened their grip on the contest.

The contentious incident came off the final ball of the 10th over. Jacob Duffy delivered a short ball that Washington Sundar pulled towards fine leg, where substitute fielder Jordan Cox sprinted in and appeared to complete a diving catch.

Believing he had been dismissed, Sundar began walking back towards the dugout. However, the on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire to determine whether the catch had been completed cleanly.

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After reviewing multiple replays, the TV umpire concluded that Cox had not maintained complete control of the ball throughout the catching process and that part of the ball had made contact with the ground. The decision was subsequently overturned, with Sundar receiving a valuable reprieve.

The ruling immediately sparked debate among fans, many of whom recalled a similar incident involving the same two teams during the league stage of the tournament. On that occasion, Gujarat Titans all-rounder Jason Holder claimed a low catch that was adjudged clean by the third umpire.

Fans were quick to compare screenshots and clips of the two incidents on social media, questioning the consistency of umpiring decisions and arguing that similar situations had been judged differently.

The contrasting outcomes reignited discussions about the interpretation of catch laws and the uniformity of officiating standards in the IPL.

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