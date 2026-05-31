IPL 2026 Final: RCB Pacers Leave GT Reeling At 63/3 In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans found themselves in deep trouble at 63/3 after 10 overs of the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as RCB's pace attack produced a dominant opening spell.

The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam struck at regular intervals to put the defending champions firmly in control of the title clash.

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GT skipper Shubman Gill was the first to fall. Looking to guide Hazlewood through the off side, Gill edged the ball high into the Ahmedabad sky, with RCB captain Rajat Patidar completing a comfortable catch. The opener departed for 10 off eight deliveries.

Sai Sudharsan soon followed. Bhuvneshwar induced an outside edge with a sharp short ball, and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma made no mistake behind the stumps. Sudharsan's dismissal for 12 off 12 balls meant Gujarat lost their two leading run-scorers of the season inside the first four overs.

Nishant Sindhu attempted to steady the innings with a brisk 20 off 18 balls but became Rasikh Salam's first victim. The left-hander mistimed a short delivery and picked out Devdutt Padikkal in the deep, leaving GT further exposed.

The situation nearly worsened for the 2022 champions on the final ball of the 10th over. Washington Sundar pulled a delivery from Jacob Duffy towards fine leg, where substitute fielder Jordan Cox appeared to complete a catch. However, uncertainty over whether the ball had touched the ground prompted the on-field umpire to seek assistance from the third umpire.

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After reviewing multiple replays, the TV umpire ruled that the ball had made contact with the turf during the catch, handing Sundar a crucial reprieve and keeping Gujarat's hopes alive.

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