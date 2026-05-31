Blast Near China-Myanmar Border Kills Over 45, Leaves Scores Injured

At least 46 people were killed and dozens injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building believed to be storing mining explosives near Myanmar's border with China on Sunday, according to local rescue workers and media reports.

The blast occurred around midday in Kaungtup village of Namhkam township, a region in northeastern Myanmar located roughly three kilometres from the Chinese border.

The area is currently controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group engaged in conflict with Myanmar's military-led government.

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Rescue teams rushed to the scene and recovered 46 bodies by Sunday evening, including six children, an emergency worker told the Associated Press. Around 70 others sustained injuries, several of them reportedly serious.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, though initial reports suggest the building was being used to store explosives linked to mining activities. Authorities and local groups are continuing rescue and recovery operations as investigations into the incident get underway.

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